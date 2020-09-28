Naomi Kessler (Lewiston girls’ soccer): The freshman had a hat trick to lead the Bengals to a 6-1 victory against Post Falls in a 5A Inland Empire League match Tuesday.
Teddy Kessler (Lewiston boys’ soccer): He tallied three goals and had an assist as the Bengals roared to a 6-0 nonleague victory Thursday at Lakeland.
Kaylynn Johnson (Orofino volleyball): She recorded 27 assists, 10 kills and 13 digs as the visiting Maniacs beat Central Idaho League foe Grangeville 19-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, 15-7 on Thursday.
Cole Schlader (Prairie football): He accounted for six touchdowns (three rushing, two passing, one on an interception) while finishing with 197 yards of total offense to help the Pirates beat Whitepine League Division I foe Pottaltch 56-8 on Friday at home.
Naomi Connolley (Grangeville girls’ soccer): She had a hat trick, scoring all of her goals in the first half as the visiting Bulldogs beat Timberlake 3-2 in an Intermountain League game Saturday.