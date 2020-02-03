Will Casebolt (Logos’ boys basketball): Finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds Monday as the visiting Knights beat Colton 61-38 in a nonleague game.
Erin Morgan (Kendrick girls’ basketball): She finished with 17 points as the Tigers clinched a share of the Whitepine League Division II title Tuesday with a 65-24 win against Deary.
Damian Forsmann (Prairie boys’ basketball): Had seven of his team’s 10 points in overtime as he finished with 18 points and eight rebounds as the visiting Pirates beat Troy 70-64 in a Whitepine League Division I game Wednesday.
Tru Allen (Clarkston boys’ basketball): Finished with 30 points as the Bantams beat visiting Pullman 67-54 in Great Northern League action Friday.
Sayquis Greene (Lapwai girls’ basketball): Had 22 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the visiting Wildcats beat Troy 67-36 to clinch the Whitepine League Division I title and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament that begins this week.