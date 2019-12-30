Kenzi Pedersen (Garfield-Palouse girls’ basketball): She had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Vikings to a 46-39 win Thursday against Waterville at the Colton Christmas Tournament.
Kenon Brown (Potlatch wrestling): Went 3-0 at 170 pounds and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler in winning at his weight class Friday at the Pomeroy Christmas tournament, then went 3-0 and earned three pins in taking the title Saturday at the Freeman Winter Classic in Rockford, Wash.
A.J. Ellenwood (Lapwai boys’ basketball): Had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats beat Clarkston 59-54 in the third-place game at the Avista Holiday Tournament on Saturday at LCSC’s Activity Center.
Zachary Stoner (Troy boys’ basketball): Finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and had a 15-foot jumper with four seconds left in double overtime Saturday to help the Trojans beat College Place 71-69 to win the DeSales Tournament title.