Bailey Vanderwall (Grangeville girls’ basketball): Had 19 points and nine steals as the Bulldogs beat Prairie in a nonleague game Nov. 26.
Brayden Stapleton (Deary boys’ basketball): Finished with 36 points and had eight 3-pointers as the Mustangs beat Highland 75-45 in Whitepine League Division II play Tuesday.
Dawson Durham (Genesee boys’ basketball): Had 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat visiting Kendrick 35-25 in a nonleague game Thursday.
Titus Yearout (Lapwai boys’ basketball): Had 33 points as the Wildcats turned back visiting Genesis Prep 61-57 in nonleague play Friday.
Skyla Zimmerman (Moscow girls’ wrestling): Won the 101-pound title Saturday in the Ardis E. Nash Memorial tournament in Nampa. She had pins in the semifinal and championship rounds.