Brayden Hadaller (Potlatch boys’ basketball): He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Loggers, the No. 1 team in Idaho in Class 1A-Division I, beat Troy 59-27 in a Whitepine League Division I game Tuesday, then added 24 points in a 63-43 league win Friday at Prairie.
Morgan Blazzard (Troy girls’ basketball): Had 19 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Trojans beat Potlatch 44-31 in Whitepine League Division I action Thursday.
Noah Renzelman (Asotin boys’ basketball): Had 23 points and 17 rebounds as the host Panthers beat Upper Columbia 74-54 in a Northeast 2B League game Thursday.
Alex Sneve (Kendrick boys’ basketball): Tallied 36 points as the Tigers beat visiting Highland 70-52 in a Whitepine League Division II game Friday.
Reuben Thill (Lewiston boys’ wrestling): Won his second consecutive Clearwater Classic title Saturday, taking the 182-pound class with a 6-3 decision against Colton’s Caden Noha.