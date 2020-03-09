Benny Kitchel (Moscow boys’ basketball): He finished with 12 points as the Bears’ bid to win the Idaho Class 4A state title came up short Saturday in a 59-43 loss to Preston at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Kross Taylor (Lapwai boys’ basketball): He finished with 14 points to help the Wildcats beat Potlatch 62-49 in the Idaho Class 1A Division I third-place game Saturday at Vallivue HIgh School in Caldwell.
Tyler Wilcoxson (Potlatch boys’ basketball): Tallied 19 points as the Loggers fell 62-49 in the Idaho Class 1A Division I third-place game Saturday against Lapwai at Vallivue HIgh School in Caldwell.
Jace Sams (Kamiah boys’ basketball): Finished with 18 points in his team’s 49-46 loser-out win in the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament Friday against Riverstone Christian at Vallivue High School. Sams then had nine points in his team’s 41-39 loss to Oakley in Saturday’s consolation final.
Maddy Dixon (Pomeroy girls’ basketball): She had 22 points, 13 rebounds as the Pirates beat Mount Vernon Christian 48-26 in the Washington Class 1B state third-place game Saturday at Spokane Arena.
Tru Allen (Clarkston boys’ basketball): He had a game-high 26 points in the Bantams’ 56-53 loss Saturday to North Kitsap in the Washington Class 2A title game at the Yakima SunDome.