Kenadie Kirk (Deary volleyball): She finished with 26 assists as the Mustangs continued their Cinderella run through the postseason, earning a 21-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 victory Wednesday in the Class 1A Division II district final against Highland of Craigmont at Kendrick High School.
Morgan Blazzard (Troy volleyball): Had a second consecutive 19-kill outing Wednesday as the Trojans avenged their only Whitepine League Division I loss of the season, beating Genesee 25-81, 25-19, 25-14 in the district tournament to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Clara Anderson (Logos girls’ cross country): She earned her second consecutive Class 1A district title Thursday, running the Lewis-Clark State College course in 20:32.
Lucie Ranisate (Genesee volleyball): Finished with 10 kills, 12 digs and six blocks as the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the state tournament Thursday with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 win against Prairie in the district tournament.
Landon Keen (Kamiah football): Had 24 carries for 81 yards and a first-quarter touchdown as the Kubs beat Clearwater Valley 16-0 in a Whitepine League Division I regular-season finale and earn a bid in the Class 1A Division I playoffs.