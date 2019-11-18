Maddy Dixon (Pomeroy volleyball): Had 40 kills and 10 blocks in two matches Friday as the Pirates won the Washington Class 1B state title at the Yakima Valley SunDome, beating Oakesdale 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14 in the championship match. They beat Almira-Coulee/Hartline 32-34, 25-19, 25-15, 15-25, 15-11 in a semifinal.
Kierstyn York (Colfax volleyball): Had 19 kills against Walla Walla Valley Academy and 20 against Kittitas/Thorp as the Bulldogs finished seventh in the Washington Class 2B tournament Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Colfax beat Walla Walley Valley 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, then downed Kittitas/Thorp 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.
Cole Martin (Prairie football): Ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, had nine tackles and also returned a fumble on defense for a score as the Pirates beat Oakley 50-22 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I state semifinal Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Mya Reed (Pullman girls’ swimming): Finished second and third in individual events, and was a part of a third-place relay and an eighth-place relay Saturday at the Washington Class 2A state meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.