KC Lussoro (Lapwai volleyball): Had 15 aces and 15 assists as the visiting Wildcats beat Clearwater Valley 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 in a Whitepine League Division I match Thursday.
Austin Bullock (Kamiah football): Made six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns as the Kubs downed Genesee 48-6 in Whitepine League Division I action Friday.
Luella Skinner (Clarkston girls’ soccer): Finished with four goals as the host Bantams beat Hermiston 5-0 in a nonleague match Saturday.
Simon Muira (Moscow boys’ swimming): Won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and swam a leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay Saturday, spearheading the Bears in a seven-team meet at the UI Swim Center.
Natalie Graham (Clarkston girls’ swimming): Scored wins in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, then swam a leg of the winning 400 free relay in a four-team meet Saturday at the Asotin Family Aquatic Center.