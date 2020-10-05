Laney Landmark (Kamiah volleyball): The freshman finished with 10 kills and 16 digs as the Kubs earned a pair of Whitepine League Division I victories Monday against Clearwater Valley at home.
Morgan Blazzard (Troy volleyball): She finished with 24 kills and was 15-for-15 serving as the Trojans beat Prairie 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-12 in a Whitepine League Division I home match Tuesday.
Madison Shears (Prairie volleyball): Had 10 kills and was 20-for-20 serving as the Pirates beat Clearwater Valley 25-20, 25-12, 25-11 in the first match of a Whitepine League Division I doubleheader Thursday.
Jennah Carpenter (Lewiston volleyball): She finished with 13 kills, 16 digs and 29 assists as the Bengals beat Moscow 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 in a nonleague match Thursday.
Dylan Pickering (Clearwater Valley football): Had 261 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns as the host Rams rolled past Lapwai 56-6 in a Whitepine League Division I game Friday.