Makayla Sapp (Troy volleyball): Went 15-for-15 serving with four aces, adding 11 digs as the Trojans beat Prairie 25-23, 25-16, 25-8 in Whitepine League Division I play Monday.
Josie Larson (Potlatch volleyball): Had 33 assists and 11 digs to lead the Loggers to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 victory Tuesday against visiting Whitepine League Division I rival Lapwai..
Kami Lockler (Genesee volleyball): Was 18-for-19 serving with four aces and 18 kills in her first significant varsity outing as the Bulldogs beat visiting Prairie 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18 in Whitepine League Division I play Thursday.
Ty Koepp (Kendrick football): The freshman quarterback went 13-for-15 with 294 yards passing and five touchdown, adding 42 yards rushing with another score, and throwing four 2-point conversions as the Tigers routed Troy 62-14 in a nonleague game Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Brayden Stapleton (Deary football): Accounted for 479 yards and six total touchdowns as the Mustangs rolled past Potlatch 50-26 in a nonleague game Saturday.