Connor Akins (Potlatch boys’ basketball): Tallied 21 points as the top-ranked Loggers rolled past No. 2 Lapwai 67-50 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament final Tuesday at the Activity Center.
Tristan Bremer (Lewiston wrestling): He gained a measure of revenge for a loss in a Class 5A district tournament, beating Post Falls’ Roddy Romero 2-1 in overtime in the 106-pound division at the state tournament Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Blake Jones (Garfield-Palouse boys’ basketball): Had 28 points to lead the Vikings to a 79-51 victory against Chief Kitsap Academy in a Washington Class 1B regional game Saturday at University High School in Spokane.
Ben Postell (Moscow boys’ basketball): Finished with 15 points and eight rebounds Saturday as the Bears beat Lakeland 49-46 and overcame a 1-0 series deficit to advance to the Idaho Class 4A state tournament.
Kyle Frei (Grangeville boys’ basketball): Had 12 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the Bulldogs advanced to the Idaho Class 2A state tournament with a 45-31 win against Declo at McCall.