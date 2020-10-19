Dylan Pickering (Clearwater Valley football): Ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second quarter, as the Rams rolled past host Genesee 56-6 in a Whitepine League Division I game Monday.
Delaney Lockett (Prairie volleyball): Had 12 kills, nine digs, five aces and a block in a 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 Whitepine League Division I match Tuesday against Genesee.
Olivia Wise (Potlatch volleyball): Combined for 22 kills as the Loggers split a pair of Whitepine League Division I matches Wednesday, falling 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18 at Genesee, then beating Kamiah 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15 at home.
Angela Lassen (Moscow girls’ soccer): Her goal in the 74th minute put the Bears ahead to stay in a 2-0 victory in a Class 4A district tournament final Thursday at Sandpoint, putting Moscow into the state tournament for the first time in eight years.
Tyson Tucker (Potlatch football): He was 12-for-15 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown, running for 97 yards and another score as the Loggers recorded their first victory of the season, upsetting visiting Kamiah 30-28 in a Whitepine League Division I game Friday.