Claira Osborne (Genesee girls’ basketball): She finished with 17 points, 17 rebounds and five steals as the Bulldogs beat host Logos 48-40 in a Whitepine League Division I game Tuesday. She then added 13 points and nine rebounds in a 64-46 victory against Saturday visiting Kamiah in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (Lapwai boys’ basketball): He finished with 22 points, making six 3-pointers, as the Wildcats beat Kamiah 59-44 in a Whitepine League Division I game Thursday.
Talia Brown (Grangeville girls’ basketball): She finished with 20 points as the Bulldogs beat Kendrick 65-45 in a nonleague game Friday.
George Forsmann (Lewiston boys’ basketball): He had 26 points and eight rebounds as the Bengals beat visiting Lakeland 69-59 in Inland Empire League play Saturday.
Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley girls’ basketball): She finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists as the Rams beat visiting Troy 55-32 in a Whitepine League Division I game Saturday.