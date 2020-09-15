Macy Smith (Grangeville volleyball): Finished with 29 assists and 10 kills as the Bulldogs erased a 2-0 deficit in sets Tuesday to beat McCall-Donnelly 19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13 in Central Idaho League action.
Olivia Wise (Potlatch volleyball): Had 17 kills and 12 digs as the Loggers earned a 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 Whitepine League Division I victory Thursday against Prairie.
Carson Sellers (Timberline boys’ cross country): Sellers had a time of 17:30 to win the Nezperce Invitational, comprised of Whitepine League teams, on Thursday.
Titus Yearout (Lapwai football): Accounted for 536 yards and eight total touchdowns as the Wildcats opened the season with a 50-6 Whitepine League Division I victory at Troy.
Kaylynn Johnson (Orofino volleyball): Had eight kills and 23 assists as the Maniacs beat visiting Lapwai 25-14, 17-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10 in a nonleague match Saturday.