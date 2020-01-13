Kayla Paine (Asotin girls’ basketball): She finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals and eight assists as the Panthers got past Tekoa-Rosalia 54-41 in Northeast 2B League play Tuesday.
Lane Wassmuth (Highland boys’ basketball): He finished with 23 points as the visiting Huskies raced past Nezperce 74-30 in a Whitepine League Division II game Thursday.
Jace McKarcher (Lewiston boys’ basketball): He finished with 18 points as the host Bengals upset third-ranked Post Falls 52-49 in Inland Empire League 5A play Friday at Booth Hall.
Will Casebolt (Logos boys’ basketball): He finished with 23 points as the Knights beat host Highland in a Whitepine League Division II win Friday.
Ruby Kessinger (Orofino girls’ wrestling): She won the 126-pound title Saturday at the Maniac Invitational. She is 10-0 on the season.