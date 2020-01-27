Roman Nuttbrock (Logos boys’ basketball): The sophomore nailed seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points on Saturday to lead the Knights past Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game, 73-29.
Noah Renzelman (Asotin boys’ basketball): Came up with 18 points and 18 rebounds, albeit in a losing effort, against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague on Saturday, to bring his boarding tally the past three games to 47.
Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley girls’ basketball): Scored 16 points in her team’s 51-47 win against Troy on Saturday, and also had 12 points with a slew of assists two days earlier in a 55-47 victory over Timberline.
AJ Sobotta (Clarkston girls’ basketball): Went 6-for-6 from the foul line and scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter as the Bantams came from behind to beat West Valley 46-34, on Saturday — one day after Sobotta had paced Clarkston with five assists in a blowout Golden Throne victory against Lewiston.
Brayden Stapleton (Deary boys’ basketball): Posted 21 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday in a 58-50 win against Highland to give him his second double-double in three days, and third in as many games. On Tuesday, Stapleton had 19 points and 11 rebounds as his team beat nonleague foe Colton 54-39.