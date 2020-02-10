Benny Kitchel (Moscow boys’ basketball): Had 21 points as the Bears clinched their fourth consecutive 4A Inland Empire League title in a 71-66 victory Tuesday at Lakeland, then had 12 points Saturday as the visiting Bears beat Sandpoint 43-40.
Ciara Chaffee (Prairie girls’ basketball): Had 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Pirates advanced to the state tournament with a 48-33 victory against Genesee in a Class 1A-Division I district tournament game Wednesday at LCSC’s Activity Center.
Jade Prigge (St. John Bosco girls’ basketball): Finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Patriots beat Deary 42-38 in a Class 1A Division II district tournament game Thursday at Lapwai.
Jimmy Tucker (Salmon River boys’ basketball): Had 26 points as the visiting Savages beat Horseshoe Bend 45-33 in a Long Pin Conference game Friday.
Kaylynn Johnson (Orofino girls’ basketball): Finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the five-person Maniacs erased a six-point halftime deficit to beat St. Maries 38-32 and stay alive in the Idaho Class 2A tournament.