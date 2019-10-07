Kaeden Frazier (Clarkston football): Threw four touchdown passes, including one in the third overtime, then converted a 2-point run right after to give the visiting Bantams a 50-49 victory against West Valley in Great Northern League play Friday.
Brandon Bales (Pomeroy football): Accounted for 343 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns as the Pirates beat visiting Touchet 62-8 in Southeast 1B League play Friday.
Sam Taff (Troy football): Had 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 2 seconds remaining, as the host Trojans beat Lapwai 40-32 in Whitepine League Division I action Friday.
Molly Hanson (Genesee volleyball): Had 29 kills in helping the Bulldogs go 5-0 at their Pea and Lentil tournament, where the Bulldogs swept Pomeroy 25-10, 25-14 in the title match Saturday. Hansen was named to the all tournament team.
Hannah Miller (Highland volleyball): Served 24 consecutive points, including eight aces, as she helped the Huskies earn a shutout 1st set victory against Timberline in a 25-0, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 win Saturday.