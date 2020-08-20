SEATTLE — When he was younger and probably a little more stubborn, Seattle’s Taijuan Walker would have struggled to make a major in-game adjustment that called for abandoning the original game plan.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers sitting on Walker’s fastball on Wednesday night and clubbing it for three early home runs, there had to be a change.
“I faced the Dodgers a lot when I was at Arizona and my attack plan was mostly fastball, change-up to them,” Walker said. “But this year I have a curveball now and a pretty good slider, and the confidence I have with them let me be able to go out there and make that adjustment and really trust my pitches.”
Walker overcame the early long-ball issues to throw seven strong innings, Austin Nola hit a three-run homer run and had four RBIs, and the Mariners beat Los Angeles 6-4, snapping the Dodgers’ seven-game win streak.
Nola had an RBI single in the first inning and added his third home run of the season in the third as the Mariners snapped a seven-game skid. Dylan Moore added a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Walker (2-2) was outstanding once he stopped giving up home runs. Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger hit solo homers and Walker seemed destined to exit early.
But after Bellinger’s home run in the third inning gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, Walker settled down. He found success with his curveball and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. The only batter to reach came on an error.
Walker allowed four hits and struck out eight.
“The last time that Taijuan was a Mariner here a few years ago, he couldn’t have made that adjustment mid-game,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He’s learned. He went to some change-ups, a lot of curveballs, got the cutter going, and it really slowed things down.”
Taylor Williams loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but struck out Corey Seager for his fourth save.
Dodgers starter Julio Urías didn’t make it out of the second inning. Urías labored to record five outs and was pulled with two outs in the second. Seattle tagged reliever Dennis Santana in the third, sending nine batters to the plate.
ROSTER MOVES
The Mariners designated for assignment struggling DH Daniel Vogelbach, who was hitting just .094. He was an All-Star selection a year ago.
REMEMBERING GORTON
The Mariners held a moment of silence before the game for former U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton, who died on Wednesday at 92. Gorton was a huge advocate for baseball in Seattle and had a major hand in the Mariners’ arrival in 1977 as an expansion franchise after the Pilots left for Milwaukee following the 1969 season. He later helped facilitate the sale of the team to local ownership that kept the team in Seattle in the 1990s.
“Probably no single person was as important to the history of Major League Baseball in Seattle and the Mariners as Slade,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said.
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1
C.Seager ss 5 0 0 0 Moore 2b-1b 5 2 2 1
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 Lewis cf 4 1 2 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 K.Seager 3b 1 1 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 Nola c 4 1 2 4
Beaty 1b 0 0 0 0 White 1b 1 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Long Jr. ph-2b 2 1 0 0
Pollock lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Lopes dh 4 0 2 0
Pederson dh 4 1 1 1 Haggerty lf 4 0 1 0
Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 Bishop rf 3 0 0 0
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 32 6 9 6
Los Angeles 021 000 010 — 4
Seattle 104 001 00x — 6
E—Taylor (1), C.Seager (2), Moore (1), K.Seager (3). DP—Los Angeles 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B—Betts (7), Lopes (5). HR—Muncy (6), Pederson (4), Bellinger (5), Nola (3), Moore (5). SB—Moore (6), Haggerty 2 (2). SF—Crawford (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urias 12/3 4 1 1 1 5
Santana, L, 1-1 2/3 3 4 4 2 1
Floro 22/3 1 0 0 0 2
Baez 1 1 1 1 0 0
Gonzalez 2 0 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Walker, W, 2-2 7 4 3 3 1 8
Misiewicz, H, 4 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Williams, S, 4-4 11/3 1 0 0 2 3
HBP—Santana (Bishop).
T—3:15.