No surprise, but Cougs are deep

PULLMAN — Their position coaches would have you think Washington State receivers are a work in progress. They are, but so is everyone. In particular, Steve Spurrier Jr. and Dave Nichol want their guys to play more aggressively.
But the fact is, the Cougars have one of the deepest receiver crews in the country — probably the deepest in school history, as redundant as that might sound. We’ve been saying it annually for a while now.
This time, there’s explicitly an overflow of game-ready personnel at three of the four positions, assuming the Cougars’ standard two-man rotation at each. In other words, the Cougars have — or will have, when Jamire Calvin heals up — 11 receivers capable of thriving in the Pac-12. Others are just as talented but don’t have enough reps to know what they’re doing.
The pundits at Athlon think Wazzu has the ninth-best receiving corps in the country. Bleacher Report says they’re the fifth-best.
Is there an undisputed ace, a truly complete receiver? Not really. That’s one reason Spurrier, who oversees outside WRs, is exhorting senior Dezmon Patmon (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) to “play big” and “play with more emotion” at the Z (right outside) position.
“Watch him — he’s from San Diego, and he kinda lives to that standard a little bit,” Spurrier said, alluding to the area’s laid-back atmosphere. “There’s nothing wrong with that. I just wish he’d let the defense know how big he is. If he can play as big as he is, he’s really going to have a great year.”
The message is a bit different at the X (outside left), where junior Tay Martin (6-3, 186) combines size, speed and a certain slitheriness, but as recently as two weeks ago found himself in coach Mike Leach’s doghouse for a periodic lack of focus.
Yet the team’s returning outside receivers — actually all of them are returning — combined for no less than 209 catches last year, including 69 by Martin and 61 by Patmon. And their “backups” might actually be considered the starters at any given moment.
At Z, senior Easop Winston Jr. (6-0, 192) used the best hands on the team to make 52 catches last season, including two game-winners. At X, quick and precise senior Calvin Jackson Jr. (5-10, 185) surged at midseason in 2018 and finished with 26 receptions.
For all that, two of the most eye-catching receivers of preseason camp were second-year freshmen: Rodrick Fisher (6-2, 195) at X and Brandon Gray (6-5, 202) at Z. It will be difficult to keep Fisher in particular off the field, two-man rotation or not.
At the inside spots, perhaps the most significant development this year is the conversion from X of second-year freshman Kassidy Woods (6-4, 225), who at slotback resembles an elk running loose on Main Street.
His size complements the elusiveness of junior Renard Bell (5-8, 162) and sophomore Travell Harris (5-9, 180), who racked up 20 and 27 receptions last season, respectively.
The quickest of the bunch might be the junior Calvin (5-10, 160), who missed spring workouts with a lower-leg injury and still is sidelined. His absence has made room for senior Brandon Arconado (6-0, 193) with his exemplary route-running.
So many names. And the resulting sense of competition is perhaps the coaches’ best protection from complacence.
“I hope our guys don’t think they’ve at all arrived,” said Nichol, who works with inside receivers. “We’ve got some guys who have made some catches and have played a lot. But that doesn’t always translate to the next year. But I think we’re in a good place overall.”
NOTES — Leach generally doesn’t name starters in advance, but he went against his M.O. on Saturday and announced Anthony Gordon, as expected, will start at quarterback in the Cougars’ opener Saturday against New Mexico State at Pullman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Grummert may be reached at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.