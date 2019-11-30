Women’s COLLEGE basketball
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points as No. 5 South Carolina led from the start to beat Washington State 68-53 on Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Freshman Aliyah Boston, who was born on St. Thomas, added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-1).
Chanelle Molina scored 17 points for the Cougars (4-2).
Behind Boston, who had 11 first-half points, South Carolina opened the first quarter with a 13-2 run in the first 4½ minutes and went on to lead 25-9 at the end of the period. The Gamecocks went on to lead by 19 points twice in the second quarter.
However, Washington State turned things around, closing out the half with a 13-2 run in the final two minutes to cut South Carolina’s lead to 37-32 at the break.
The Gamecocks responded, opening the second half with a 13-3 run.
Washington State takes on No. 17 Indiana at 2:45 p.m. today.
SOUTH CAROLINA (7-1)
Boston 7-10 1-2 15, Herbert Harrigan 8-12 4-8 20, Beal 2-2 0-0 4, Cooke 3-9 0-0 6, Harris 3-11 0-0 7, Amihere 0-3 1-6 1, Saxton 1-2 0-0 2, Grissett 2-5 0-0 4, Henderson 3-7 2-4 9, Totals 29-61 8-20 68.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-2)
Hristova 4-15 1-2 9, Levy 1-2 0-0 2, Motuga 2-4 0-0 6, Nankervis 2-4 0-0 4, Cha. Molina 6-11 1-1 17, Subasic 2-7 0-0 4, Murekatete 0-1 0-0 0, Cel. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Che. Molina 3-7 3-4 9, Muzet 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 21-52 5-7 53.
South Carolina 25 12 14 17 — 68
Washington St. 9 23 9 12 — 53
3-point-goals — South Carolina 2-5 (Harris 1-3, Henderson 1-2), Washington St. 6-12 (Hristova 0-2, Levy 0-1, Motuga 2-3, Cha. Molina 4-5, Subasic 0-1). Fouled out — Motuga. Rebounds — South Carolina 39 (Boston 8), Washington St. 30 (Cha. Molina 7). Assists — South Carolina 11 (Cooke 3), Washington St. 11 (Hristova 2). Total fouls — South Carolina 15, Washington St. 19. A — 1,806.
Lamar 47, Idaho 44
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Lamar capitalized on a streaky-shooting Idaho women’s basketball team, took a second-quarter lead and held down the stretch to upend the Vandals on the first day of the Sharelso Holiday Beach Classic.
Idaho (3-2) shot just under 32 percent from the floor, including 4-of-27 from 3-point range. Lamar (2-4) shot 32 percent from the field.
The Cardinals went up by as much as 11 in the third quarter. UI retorted in the fourth, cutting it to one with about a minute left, but Lamar extended the lead to six in the next 45 seconds, which was enough.
The Vandals’ Beyonce Bea led all players with 14 points, and added five rebounds. Gina Marxen chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Lamar was spearheaded by Kayla Mitchell’s 11 points.
IDAHO (3-2)
Beyonce Bea 6-8 2-3 14, Natalie Klinker 0-1 1-2 1, Hailey Christopher 0-10 0-0 0, Allison Kirby 0-3 3-4 3, Gina Marxen 3-9 1-2 10, Izzy Hadden 2-3 0-0 4, Lizzy Klinker 1-6 2-2 4, Janie King 0-0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Nina Carlson 0-0 1-2 1, Chayse Milne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 10-15 44.
LAMAR (2-4)
Briana Laidler 1-1 0-0 2, Rikiah Cowart 3-6 0-0 6, Kayla Mitchell 4-8 3-6 11, Angel Hastings 2-10 2-3 7, Amber Vidal 4-11 1-2 9, Jadyn Pimentel 0-4 1-2 1, Shedricka Pierson 3-8 1-2 7, Ashlan Miles 1-8 2-4 4, Umaja Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 10-19 47.
Idaho 12 7 10 15—44
Lamar 7 17 12 11—47
3-point goals — Idaho 4-27 (Bea 0-1, N. Klinker 0-1, Christopher 0-7, Kirby 0-3, Marxen 3-7, Hadden 0-1, L. Klinker 0-2, Jones 1-4, Milne 0-1), Lamar 1-17 (Cowart 0-2, Mitchell 0-3, Hastings 1-4, Vidal 0-2, Pierson 0-3, Miles 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 39 (Marxen 7), Lamar 38 (Cowart 6). Assists — Idaho 10 (Marxen 4), Lamar 3 (Vidal 2). Total fouls — Idaho 18, Lamar 19. Fouled out — L. Klinker.