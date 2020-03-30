A native of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Lewis-Clark State senior Vannasak Chheang estimates that there were only a few dozen tennis facilities in his entire home country while he was growing up.
“Not that many people (in Cambodia) know what tennis is, and we don’t have that many courts like here,” Chheang said.
It was by making the most of limited resources, then, that the 6-foot right-hander who goes by “Sak” became the first Cambodian recruit in L-C tennis history. His collegiate career has now been cut short, but he plans to use his tennis acumen and anticipated information technology degree to stay involved with the sport in a mixed administrative and coaching capacity in times to come.
“I have two younger brothers, and we all play tennis because of my dad,” said Chheang, whose father Sowann introduced him to tennis at around the age of 4. “When I was a kid, I didn’t have time, and also my parents didn’t just let us play video games or hang out with friends too much. It was just only school, and when we had free time, I would be on the court.”
Chheang was selected for Tennis Cambodia’s national program in his early teens, which gave him a rare opportunity to train with the country’s international Davis Cup representatives. He was also active in basketball and karate while attending Pannasastra International School in Phnom Penh.
When he finished high school, Chheang’s tennis coaches put him in contact with longtime L-C coach Kai Fong, who persuaded him to try his hand with the Warriors.
“He has a different perspective toward everything,” Chheang said of Fong. “He helped me make my choices really well, and he did not kind of rush me to make any decision based on what I feel like, but more on what is the situation.… Overall, he’s a great guy. He changed my perspective, like, 180 degrees.”
Chheang climbed the ranks through his first two years at L-C, earning a 10-6 record in singles as a sophomore before his junior season was cut short due to an ACL tear. Following 10 months of rehab, he was excited to return to action this year, little knowing that even though his knee held up, he would not get to finish his senior campaign either.
“This year, I felt like I was a freshman,” said Chheang. “I stopped playing for a long time, and then came back on the courts; everything felt new to me. It took me a long time to get back in shape.”
Chheang played primarily doubles this season, because he and Fong were still concerned to protect his knee, and singles competition often involves more running and strain on a player’s joints. While he had historically been more of a singles player who relied on his strong serve and groundstrokes from the back of the court, Chheang made an effort as a senior to incorporate more net approach plays, which are a central component of doubles strategy and also tend to shorten rallies.
“It took really hard work to achieve that,” Chheang said of his stylistic transition. “My whole life, I was playing baseline, and just for a short period of time, when you try to change that fast, it’s really hard and you’re not going to get to the levels you expected.”
On a trip to New Orleans earlier this month for what would prove to be the Warriors’ last outing of the season, Fong gave Chheang a chance to step back into the singles arena, and he capitalized on the opportunity, finishing his collegiate career on a high note.
“We didn’t know if it was our last match,” recalled Chheang. “Coach decided to put me in the singles and asked if I feel good to play, and I said ‘Yeah, sure. Why not?’”
Chheang topped Xavier-Louisiana’s Juan Perez 6-0, 7-6 to save L-C from a shutout in a 6-1 team defeat.
“It was a great feeling,” he said of the match. “I miss those feelings; you know you did good, and you did whatever you can.”
Days later, concerns about the coronavirus pandemic would force an end to all U.S. college sports for the semester, L-C tennis included. Increasingly strict social-distancing policies in the weeks thereafter have greatly impacted Chheang’s lifestyle.
“I can’t go to work or anything,” said Chheang, who has hitherto worked as an intern at LCSC’s IT help desk. “It’s kind of bad.”
Chheang has agreed to begin a joint IT and coaching job at Inspiration Tennis Academy in Bradenton, Fla., immediately after graduation — though that timetable, too, may be in question as the coronavirus lockdown continues.
“The plan is to be working kind of like part-time in the IT department, and also part-time in tennis,” Chheang said. “... For now, I’m planning to go there around the third week of May, because they’re starting the training really early.”
In spite of the injuries and interruptions, Chheang stresses above all that he is grateful for the “lifetime memories” his career at L-C has provided, and for his father’s efforts in starting him on the road there.
“At the end of the day, right now, I’m glad that I had my dad pull me every single time to the courts,” he said. “It’s a great gift that he could give me, and otherwise I wouldn’t be able to. It’s a great dream for any international student to come here.
“...It is sad that of all the four years, I could play basically 2½ seasons, but if people ask me what I could’ve done better, I don’t think there’s another way to do it. Every day, you do things that you love — you go to school, you play tennis — and there’s no other way to have done this better besides just go out there and have fun.”
