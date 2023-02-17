All Washington State coach Brian Green has done in his first three seasons is turn the Cougars from 20% winners to an above .500 program year in and year out — not a bad accomplishment considering the frozen Palouse isn’t exactly a baseball mecca.

But Green isn’t content with the 27-26 overall record and 12-18 mark in Pac-12 Conference play his Cougars finished with a year ago. He’d like to see more of the 17-8 mark WSU accumulated in its final 25 games in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you