Washington State senior left-hander McKabe Cottrell, right, gets congratulations from sophomore catcher Will Cresswell during a May 8 nonconference game against Utah Valley at Bailey-Brayton Field. Cottrell is one of the pitchers fighting for a spot in the rotation on a regular basis once the season gets going in earnest. The Cougars open the year at 11 a.m. Pacific today against Villanova in Peoria, Ariz.
Washington State senior Jacob McKeon is one of 51 players nationally to be named to the Bobby Bragan Slugger Award watch list heading into the season.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
All Washington State coach Brian Green has done in his first three seasons is turn the Cougars from 20% winners to an above .500 program year in and year out — not a bad accomplishment considering the frozen Palouse isn’t exactly a baseball mecca.
But Green isn’t content with the 27-26 overall record and 12-18 mark in Pac-12 Conference play his Cougars finished with a year ago. He’d like to see more of the 17-8 mark WSU accumulated in its final 25 games in 2022.
“It’s time to get going and, as we enter into Year 4, see if this program can cross the line,” Green said. “We’ve had three winning seasons, that’s fine, we’re excited about that and we’re certainly ascending. But we’re looking to cross that line and make that Selection Monday a memorable day for this program.”
Wazzu opens its season today at the Seattle Mariners’ spring training facility — the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. — at 11 a.m. Pacific against Villanova.
Here are a few things to know heading into the season:
More home games
The Cougars are scheduled to play a whopping nine more home games at Bailey-Brayton Field than they did last season.
It’s a change they hope will help the team overcome a decade of slow starts and help put them in a better position for the heart of Pac-12 play.
WSU is scheduled to play 10 games in March this season, starting with their home opener March 3 against Southern Indiana. Last year, they had only four home games in that month and started about a week later. They also suffered a 10-game losing streak heading into April.
“We make no bones about it, we’ve gotta do better in March,” Green said. “We’ve got to get off the mark better and faster.
“It’s nine more home games than we had a year ago, so we’re excited about that as typically we’re a pretty tough home (team).”
Cougs’ big bat
WSU returns only 15 players from last year’s team, but Green calls them “the right 15.”
One of those is Pac-12 all-conference selection Jacob McKeon, who was named to the watch list for the Bobby Bragan Slugger Award, which goes to the most outstanding offensive player in NCAA Division I. He also was named to the preseason all-conference team.
McKeon, a senior first baseman and designated hitter, is the epitome of consistency. A year after hitting .345, he tallied a .348 batting average, tops among returners and ninth-best in the Pac-12 last year. He’s also WSU’s top returner in home runs (seven) and tied with right fielder Bryce Matthews with 32 RBI.
McKeon is one of 51 players nationally named to the Bobby Bragan list.
Mound men
Junior right-hander Grant Taylor is back for his second season as the Cougars’ ace after compiling a 4.67 ERA, 4-5 record and 71 strikeouts last season.
Green said he expects to use up to six starting pitchers early in the season before narrowing it down to three or four regular starters.
Among the arms in contention for the pitching rotation are Pac-12 honorable mention Caden Kaelber, former JUCO national champion Shane Spencer (Central Arizona) and senior left-hander McKabe Cottrell.
“It’s going to look different,” Green said. “There’s a lot of guys throwing harder but there’s a lot of guys with change-ups and secondary stuff (that have) the ability to mix and keep people off balance. They’ve been tough to face. They’re pounding the zone (in practice), throwing a lot of strikes and they’ve been really competitive.”
Other offensive returners to watch out for
Third baseman/utility Elijah Hainline: Burst onto scene as a freshman after getting limited time early on.
Second baseman/infielder Kyle Russell: Played a team-high 52 games.
Outfielder Nate Swartz: Looking to bounce-back to his 2021 form when he hit .373.