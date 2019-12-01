No. 17 Indiana women beat Washington State

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise scored 15 points each as No. 17 Indiana pulled away from Washington State for a 78-44 victory Saturday at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Mackenzie Holmes added 14 points and Jaelynn Penn had 11 for the Hoosiers (6-1), who overcame a slow start to lead by 17 points at the half, cruising from there in their tournament finale.
“Games like this, we talk about ‘bounce back ability’ all the time with our players, especially coming off that tough night,” in losing to No. 2 Baylor on Friday, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “For us to come back and score the way we did ... that was really a great indicator of how we’re working to put things together and how many pieces we have.”
Borislava Hristova scored 16 points and Bella Murakatete had 10 for the Cougars (4-3), who gave Indiana fits in the first quarter, leading by as many as six points midway through.
After swapping the lead three times, Washington State went on a 9-2 run, with Hristova’s jumper with 5:44 left putting the Cougars up 13-7.
“We were just trying to get in rhythm, and figure things out,” Moren said. “Obviously, they were hitting some tough shots. We were just trying to get settled in. Once we started to see the ball go in, it always does something for our defense.”
The Hoosiers closed out the first with an 18-5 run. Berger’s jumper with 2:57 remaining put Indiana up 17-16, and Wilson made two free throws with five seconds left for a 24-18 lead.
Washington State cut the margin to three points, 31-28, on Hristova’s jumper with 5:35 left in the second, only to see the Hoosiers score 14 unanswered points. Patburg scored eight points during the run, which gave Indiana a 45-28 lead at the halftime break.
“We were a really tired team,” Cougars head coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I really am happy and proud with how the team came out and performed, it was everything we talked about wanting (it) to be. But it was a perfect storm what we hit here. We did a great job of changing things at halftime ... but we just can’t put the ball in the basket right now. We’ve got to figure that out.”
Even with three losses — all against Top 25 teams — the Cougars still are off to their best start since 2016-17, when they opened 5-2.
Washington State next will play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-3)
Hristova 7-14 0-0 16, Levy 1-5 0-0 2, Motuga 2-5 3-4 7, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Cha. Molina 3-15 0-0 7, Subasic 0-5 0-0 0, Murekatete 2-6 6-7 10, Che. Molina 0-2 0-0 0, Cel. Molina 0-3 0-0 0, Muzet 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-58 9-11 44.
INDIANA (6-1)
Berger 3-7 0-0 6, Holmes 7-10 0-0 14, Wise 6-11 1-3 15, Patberg 5-8 5-5 15, Penn 4-10 2-2 11, Allen 0-4 1-4 1, Noveroske 0-1 1-2 1, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 3-3 0-2 6, Wilson 2-6 3-4 9, Totals 30-60 13-22 78.
Washington St. 18 10 11 5 — 44
Indiana 24 21 20 13 — 78
3-point goals — Washington St. 3-15 (Hristova 2-3, Levy 0-2, Motuga 0-1, Cha. Molina 1-8, Subasic 0-1), Indiana 5-14 (Wise 2-5, Penn 1-5, Wilson 2-4). Fouled out — Noveroske. Rebounds — Washington St. 36 (Hristova 8), Indiana 36 (Holmes 8). Assists — Washington St. 3 (Cha. Molina 2), Indiana 13 (Patberg 5). Total fouls — Washington St. 22, Indiana 13. A — n/a.
Old Dominion 67, Idaho 55
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Idaho women rallied, but ultimately fell to Old Dominion at the ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic.
Down 37-26 at halftime, the Vandals mustered a 10-0 run to start the third quarter and held the lead at times late in the third and early in the fourth. Idaho’s comeback attempt fell short as the Monarchs reeled off 24 points in the final nine minutes.
Old Dominion hit 42 percent of its field goals and 21 percent from 3-point range, while the Vandals shot 40 percent from the floor and just 17 percent from beyond the arc.
The Monarchs (5-1) had the advantage on the boards, outrebounding Idaho 43-35. Idaho (3-3) had success defensively, forcing 12 turnovers, but ODU drew 15.
Lizzy Klinker led the Vandals with 15 points and nine rebounds. Caitlyn Jones scored 11 points off the bench for UI, going 4-for-11 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3s.
Amari Young of Old Dominion was the game’s overall high-scorer with 17 points.
Idaho next will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at San Diego.
OLD DOMINION (5-1)
Amari Young 7-13 3-5 17, Ashley Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Ajah Wayne 1-5 0-0 2, Victoria Morris 5-10 1-1 13, Amaya Register 0-3 0-0 0, Mariah Adams 2-5 4-5 8, Taylor Edwards 3-9 3-6 9, Marie Reichert 4-6 0-1 8, Aziah Hudson 2-5 2-2 8, Dejah Carter 1-1 0-0 2.
IDAHO (3-3)
Beyonce Bea 2-6 1-2 6, Natalie Klinker 4-6 1-4 9, Gina Marxen 3-11 0-0 6, Chayse Milne 2-6 0-0 4, Lizzy Klinker 5-9 5-7 15, Isabelle Hadden 2-3 0-0 4, Caitlyn Jones 4-11 0-0 11, Hailey Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Allison Kirby 0-1 0-0 0, Nina Carlson 0-0 0-0 0.
ODU 21 16 6 24—67
UI 11 15 16 13—55
3-point-goals — ODU 4-19 (Young 0-1, Wayne 0-1, Morris 2-6, Register 0-2, Adams 0-3, Edwards 0-1, Reichert 0-1, Hudson 2-2), UI (Bea 1-3, Marxen 0-7, Milne 0-4, Klinker 0-1, Jones 3-7, Kirby 0-1). Fouled out — N. Klinker. Rebounds — ODU 43 (Young, Scott 6), UI 35 (L. Klinker 9). Assists — ODU 11 (Adams 4), UI 9 (Marxen 4). Total fouls — ODU 23, UI 20. A — 39.
MEN’S BASKETBALLSeattle U. 74, Idaho 55
SEATTLE — The Vandals got cold late, falling to the Redhawks in nonleague play.
Idaho (3-5) and Seattle (4-5) were tied at halftime, but the home team pulled away in the second half.
With the Vandals leading 13-11 early on, a 10-0 Redhawks run put Seattle up by eight. However, Idaho fought back and took a three-point lead after a jumper from Keyshaad Dixon and a fast break layup by Gabe Quinnett. A 3-pointer by Terrell Brown in the final seconds sent the two teams into the break tied at 32.
The Vandals started the second half strong and led 38-34 with just under 17 minutes to play. Seattle came back with a vengeance to establish a 12-point lead at the under-12 media timeout. Idaho had trouble scoring from the floor down the stretch and the Redhawks gradually built on their cushion.
Quinton Forrest led the Vandals with 14 points and 12 rebounds — his third double-double of the season — while Dixon chipped in 13 points and four assists. Terrell Brown of Seattle was the game’s top offensive performer with 20 points.
The Vandals outrebounded the Redhawks 34-33 on the day, but Seattle outdid UI 11-4 in 3-point goals and 10-6 in steals.
Idaho next will play Washington State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cowan Spectrum.
IDAHO (3-5)
Blakney 3-9 1-3 7, Forrest 4-7 5-7 14, Dixon 5-15 2-2 13, Thacker 2-5 0-0 4, Garvin 3-9 0-0 7, Thiombane 2-4 1-2 6, Quinnett 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-54 9-14 55.
SEATTLE (4-5)
Carter 3-5 1-5 7, Means 3-9 3-3 9, Brown 8-18 0-0 20, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Hundal 0-0 0-0 0, Dallas 4-6 0-0 11, Economou 0-0 0-0 0, Da Campo 3-4 3-4 10, Nettles 6-16 0-0 15. Totals 28-65 7-12 74.
Halftime — 32-32. 3-point goals —Idaho 4-13 (Forrest 1-1, Thiombane 1-1, Garvin 1-4, Dixon 1-5, Quinnett 0-1, Thacker 0-1), Seattle 11-33 (Brown 4-7, Dallas 3-5, Nettles 3-10, Da Campo 1-1, Carter 0-1, Jones 0-4, Means 0-5). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 34 (Forrest 12), Seattle 33 (Carter 10). Assists — Idaho 12 (Dixon 4), Seattle 11 (Means, Brown 4). Total fouls — Idaho 17, Seattle 14. A — 792.
VOLLEYBALLCougs bring Huskies to heel
SEATTLE — The visiting Cougars clawed their way to a seesaw 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13 victory in a rivalry game with UW, providing Washington State fans some measure of consolation for their football team’s loss to the Huskies day before.
The 25th-ranked Cougs, who swept No. 9 Washington for the first time since 2001, improved to 23-9 on the season and 12-8 in the Pac-12.
WSU rallied from a 22-16 deficit to take nine of the final 10 points in the opening set. UW maintained a small-but-steady lead through most of the second set en route to a victory.
The Cougs turned the tables again in the third, only for the Huskies (24-6, 15-5) to have the most dominant period of the match for either team in the fourth, forcing a decisive fifth set.
WSU produced five kills in its first 10 points and led steadily in the early stages of the fifth, but UW held close and saved the Cougs’ first match point to pull within one at 14-13. Alexcis Lusby produced the winning kill for WSU.
Magda Jehlarova (12 kills, 10 blocks) recorded a double-double on the day for Washington State, as did setter Hannah Pukis (41 assists, 17 digs). Teammates Pia Timmer (11) and Jocelyn Urias (10) racked up double-digit kill counts of their own.
The Cougars now will await their NCAA tournament fate, as the tourney selection show will take place at 5:30 p.m. today on ESPNU.