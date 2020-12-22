LAPWAI — The Lapwai boys’ basketball team faced its toughest test of the young season Monday night.
The 4A Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum came into town ready to assert a physical advantage against a Wildcats team that tends to run opponents out of their gym by wide margins. Lakeland made sure that didn’t happen, and handed Lapwai its first loss of the season, 91-65, in a nonleague contest.
“It was a different matchup for us,” Lakeland coach Dave Stockwell said. “They’ve got some kids who can really shoot it and they play hard, but our size helped us quite a bit. I think we held our own on the defensive end (too).”
Two-time all-Idaho guard Titus Yearout paced the Wildcats with 33 points while going 7-of-8 from the free throw stripe, adding four 3-pointers. Sophomore Terrell Ellenwood-Jones scored 14 and hit four treys, and freshman Kase Wynott provided 11 points and three 3s.
Despite hefty offensive contributions, the Wildcats couldn’t get timely stops on defense against the Hawks’ front-line scorers.
Senior Noah Haaland scored a team-high 25 points and went 10-of-14 from the free throw stripe, senior Jalen Skaliskiy had 15, junior Grant Roth provided 14 points and three 3s, and senior Abe Munyer chipped in 12 to boot.
“Our biggest thing right now is that we have to defensively rebound,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “When we play these bigger teams we have to learn to be fundamentally sound, box out and communicate with one another.”
“Tonight we just came out flat, and when we did catch our rhythm they made shots.”
From the opening tipoff, the Hawks (3-3) were able to make drives to the rim and finish inside the paint. Lakeland scored on its first three possessions with layups, triggering a Lapwai timeout.
The Wildcats (5-1) were able to find their footing after they regrouped. Ellenwood-Jones hit a 3 from the right wing, and Yearout racked up seven quick points to make it 10-10 midway through the first.
As the second quarter ensued, the Hawks started building a sizable lead through balanced scoring.
Roth and senior Carson Seay each connected on three field goals in the quarter as the Hawks took a 44-29 lead with less than a minute before intermission. But a technical foul for hanging on the rim gave Lapwai a pair of free throws and possession of the rock with three seconds remaining.
Yearout converted both at the line, then leaned in and sunk a 3 at the buzzer as the Wildcats shaved the lead to 44-34 heading into the break.
In the second half, Lapwai pulled closer. Yearout riffled in three mid-range jumpers to keep his Wildcats close, then found Wynott in the corner for a 3-pointer.
On the following trip down the floor, junior Kross Taylor hit another 3 off a swing pass from Ellenwood-Jones to make it 53-47 with 3:11 left in the third.
Lakeland would go on an 8-2 spurt to close the quarter, and led 61-49 heading into the final period.
In the fourth, the Hawks would shift defensive strategies.
“We tried to switch it up on them a bit,” Stockwell said. “We went into a zone and it took them out of their rhythm a bit.”
Against Lakeland’s zone, the Wildcats struggled. Lapwai’s perimeter players couldn’t seem to get past the defensive wall of Skaliskiy and Haaland, both 6-foot-8.
Yearout was swarmed on the wing and inside whenever he had control of the ball, and Lapwai resorted to contested jump shots in the final minutes.
The Hawks proceeded to outscore the Wildcats 30-16 in the fourth quarter and jogged towards a 91-65 victory.
Although Lapwai ended up being outmatched, Eastman mentioned several positive things.
“This was a good learning experience for us,” he said. “We like playing schools from a bigger area to make us better.... We’ll learn from this and watch film together as a team.“
LAPWAI (5-1, 5-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 5 0-0 14, Titus Yearout 11 7-8 33, Kross Taylor 1 0-0 3, JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 0 0-3 0, Kase Wynott 4 0-0 11, Ahllus Yearout 0 2-3 2. Totals 21 11-16 65.
LAKELAND (3-3, 0-2)
Scotty Hocking 1 2-2 4, Jared Rings 0 0-0 0, Carson Seay 5 0-0 9, Bryce Henry 1 2-2 4, Abe Munyer 6 0-0 12, Noah Haaland 7 10-14 25, Grant Roth 5 0-0 14, Aiden Waddington 3 0-0 6, Jalen Skaliskiy 7 0-0 15, George Poteet 0 2-2 2. Totals 34 16-20 91.
Lapwai 15 19 15 16—65
Lakeland 17 27 17 30—91
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 4, Yearout 4, Wynott 3, Roth 3, Seay, Haaland, Skaliskiy, Taylor.
JV — Lakeland def. Lapwai.
