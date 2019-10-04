JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark strolled through the locker room wearing a fake mustache Wednesday, an obvious and frivolous nod to quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Chark answered questions and posed for pictures, playfully stroking his stick-on ‘atache.
It was the latest indication Minshew Mania still is growing — and there’s no end in sight.
“There’s a lot of bad mustaches out there right now,” Minshew said. “But hopefully we’ll get them right.”
Five guys in Jacksonville’s equipment room are growing bushy mustaches to mimic Minshew’s unique look. Chark said he’d love to join them and grow his own facial hair, but “everybody don’t have that talent.” So he went the faux route and bought a black mustache at a Halloween store.
Minshew was amused although he’s become immune to most gestures — whether they’re in the stands, on billboards or in his own locker room. About the only thing that caught his eye lately was seeing his image plastered on T-shirts around town.
“It’s pretty weird, man, seeing yourself on a shirt,” he said. “But it’s definitely a good thing.”
The Jaguars (2-2) play at Carolina (2-2) on Sunday, and Minshew is expected to make his fourth consecutive start despite a sprained left knee.
He tweaked his knee on the first play of Jacksonville’s game-winning drive at Denver. Minshew got up limping and still managed to move the offense 60 yards in the final 90 seconds, setting up Josh Lambo’s 33-yard field goal that gave the Jags a 26-24 victory.
The comeback only added to Minshew’s growing popularity.
The sixth-round draft pick from Washington State is the first quarterback in the past 30 years and just the second in NFL history (Washington’s Mark Rypien, also from Washington State, in 1998) to post a passer rating of at least 95 in his first four games. He leads all rookies with seven touchdown passes and has completed 69.4 percent of his throws. He’s been sacked 10 times, but has just two turnovers: an interception on a tipped ball and a fumble.
He also was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for September.
His path to the pros took him from Troy to Northwest Mississippi Community College to East Carolina and finally to Washington State, where he threw for almost 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2018.
The Jaguars selected “the Mississippi Mustache” with the 178th overall pick and talked more about him being an eventual coach than an immediate starter. But he’s turned heads since replacing Nick Foles (broken collarbone) early in the season opener.
His quirky fashion sense, which includes jean shorts, Hawaiian shirts, a thick headband, a throwback leisure suit and ever-evolving facial hair, made him a fan favorite shortly after draft night. His laid-back personality and quick wit made him more beloved in small-market Jacksonville, which has spent most of the past two decades longing to find a franchise quarterback.
“He doesn’t really focus on the outside noise,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said. “He stays focused on the task at hand. He knows it’s only the first quarter of the season — we still got a long way to go — and to really not buy into the hype or anything like that.”
The hype has been hard to ignore.
“He never seems to let all the hype get to him,” Chark said. “He comes in and he works every day.”
That’s one of the reasons why wearing the mustache and things like that are OK because he doesn’t let it get to him.
“He likes to play football. You can’t ask much more from him than that.”