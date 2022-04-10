TUCSON, Ariz. — Trailing by five runs in the late going Sunday, the Washington State baseball team tried to mount a rally. But the Cougars didn't have enough gas left in the tank this time.
The ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats raced out to an early lead, then held on to beat Washington State 5-2 to manage to take one of three games in the Pac-12 Conference series at Hi Corbett Field.
But it was a monumentous weekend for the Cougars (12-19, 4-11). For Washington State, it was the first series win on the road against a nationally-ranked team since taking two of three on May 13-15, 2016, at No. 14 Washington. It was the program's first road series victory against a top-1o team since winning two of three at No. 6 Oregon almost 10 years to the date, from April 20-22, 2012.
Daniel Susac went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for the Wildcats (22-10, 10-5), the defending conference champions who broke a three-game losing streak. Garen Caulfield had a hit, a run scored and two RBI.
Sophomore outfielder Kyler Stancato went 2-for-4, and sophomore Bryce Matthews accounted for the Cougars' run count with a pinch-hit, two-run, eighth-inning single.
Chandler Murphy (1-0) allowed five hits in five innings to pick up the win. He struck out two. Trevor Long earned his second save despite allowing a hit in the ninth inning.
Junior left-hander McKabe Cottrell (1-6) took the loss. He allowed five hits, four walks and four runs, all earned, in 3 1/3 innings. Cottrell struck out one.
Arizona got on the board in the second. Cameron LaLiberte doubled with one out, moved to third on a wild pitch, then scored on Caulfield's ground out.
The Wildcats then tallied three in the fourth. With one down, Cottrell walked the next two hitters, then Caulfield singled up the middle to score one. Tyler Casagrande followed with a single to right to end Cottrell's day. Sophomore right-hander Tyler Hoeft then induced a fielder's choice ground out, but a third run came across to make it 4-0.
Susac led off the bottom of the fifth with his eighth homer of the year, this one to left.
Meanwhile, the Cougars couldn't get a runner past first base from the third inning until the eighth, when they tried to rally.
Junior shorstop Kodie Kolden got aboard on a single, but was eliminated on a fielder's choice by freshman Elijah Hainline. An out later, senior outfielder Collin Montez was hit by a pitch. The two runners advanced on a wild pitch, then Matthews sent a 1-2 pitch to center for a single. However, he was left there as Arizona got a flyout.
With one down in the ninth, sophomore Keith Jones got aboard with a pinch-hit single. He moved up to second on a wild pitch. But once again, the Wildcats got out of it with a ground out and a fly out.
Washington State begins a three-game Pac-12 series at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at home against California.
Washington St. 000 000 020—2 8 0
Arizona 010 310 00x—5 9 1
Cottrell, Hoeft (4), Hawkins (5), Liss (6) and Meyer, Cresswell (8); Murphy, A. Susac (6), Orloff (8), Arias Jr. (8), Long (9) and D. Susac. W—Murphy. L—Cottrell. S—Long.