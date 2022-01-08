TUCSON, Ariz. — COVID-19 issues within its own program and throughout the Pac-12 Conference caused No. 4 Arizona to go three weeks between games. Add in missing two starters, and the Wildcats were far from 100 percent in their return to the court.
And it showed. Arizona needed a dominant third quarter and Cate Reese’s 20 points to hold off Washington State 60-52 on Friday in its conference opener.
It was the 100th victory for Wildcats coach Adia Barnes, and it came as Arizona reached 11-0 for the second time in three seasons. But if not for that big third period, the result could have been different.
Arizona outscored WSU 23-7 in the third but was outscored 45-37 in the other three quarters.
“I don’t think we were in game shape,” said Barnes, who was without forward Lauren Ware (knee) and guard Shaina Pellington (undisclosed). “Unfortunately, this is our new reality. I’m extremely proud of our team, they showed resiliency tonight.”
Reese, a senior forward, was 8-of-14 from the field and moved into 10th on the school career scoring list with 1,306 points. She added seven rebounds and three steals.
Krystal Legler-Walker led WSU (9-5, 1-2) with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
WSU led 24-23 at halftime, outscoring Arizona 19-10 in the second quarter. The Wildcats retook the lead on a Reese layup midway through the third, then used a 15-0 run to build a 46-31 edge going into the fourth quarter. The run included a four-point play from Madi Conner, a traditional three-point play from Reese and 3-pointers from Helena Pueyo and Sam Thomas.
The Cougars, who went scoreless for the final 4:47 of the third, scored the first six points of the fourth to get within nine. A 3 by Krystal Legler-Walker cut the deficit to 53-49 with 1:23 to go, and younger sister Charlisse Legler-Walker drained a 3 with 47.8 seconds remaining to pull within 54-52.
“I think our team’s pretty gritty,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I loved the way we battled, I love the way our kids competed.”
But the comeback was halted when Ethridge was called for a technical foul with 41.7 seconds left. It happened after guard Johanna Teder fouled Arizona’s Thomas, something Ethridge didn’t want her team to do, and her reaction caused an official to T her up.
“I made a mistake as a coach to get that technical,” Ethridge said. “It certainly wasn’t directed at the official.”
Thomas made three of four free throws, then Reese sealed the win with a layup with 26.2 seconds left to make it 59-52.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-5, 1-2)
Murekatete 3-8 5-5 11, C. Leger-Walker 3-13 0-0 7, K. Leger-Walker 5-11 0-0 12, Teder 3-9 0-0 8, Wallack 0-4 2-2 2, Motuga 1-4 0-0 3, Nankervis 1-2 1-2 3, Sarver 3-5 0-0 6, Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 8-9 52
ARIZONA (11-0, 1-0)
Copeland 2-3 0-0 4, Reese 8-14 4-7 20, Thomas 2-7 3-4 8, Pueyo 3-5 3-4 12, Yeaney 1-8 5-8 7, Love 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 2-6 1-1 7, Vonleh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 16-24 60.
Washington St. 5 19 7 21 — 52
Arizona 13 10 23 14 — 60
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 6-27 (K. Leger-Walker 2-7, Teder 2-7, Motuga 1-2, C. Leger-Walker 1-8, Sarver 0-1, Wallack 0-2), Arizona 6-18 (Pueyo 3-4, Conner 2-6, Thomas 1-4, Copeland 0-1, Yeaney 0-1, Reese 0-2). Fouled Out: Murekatete. Rebounds: Washington St. 35 (K. Leger-Walker 9), Arizona 29 (Copeland, Reese 7). Assists: Washington St. 10 (K. Leger-Walker 6), Arizona 13 (Thomas 8). Total Fouls: Washington St. 17, Arizona 12. Technical: Washington St. bench. A: 7,378.