Stanford forward Cameron Brink, left, shoots while defended by Washington State center Bella Murekatete during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Stanford guard Hannah Jump, left, and Washington State forward Ula Motuga go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Stanford won 71-38. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State center Lauren Glazier, bottom, and Stanford center Lauren Betts, top, go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
PULLMAN — Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds and No. 2 Stanford routed Washington State 71-38 on Friday.
Cameron Brink added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Stanford (22-2, 10-1 Pac-12) improve to 72-0 against Washington State (15-7, 5-6).
’They have a great team, they’re very talented and we had to play really hard,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “The last time we played them was really close and so we knew we had to bring it, and we did.”
Stanford used a 15-player rotation in a game where the bench contributed 37 points. Lauren Betts had 10 points and fellow backup Elena Bosgana added eight.
“We want to give our people a chance, and if you play well, you’ll stay in,” VanDerveer said.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State with eight points and six rebounds. Senior center Bella Murekatete had seven points.
Washington State shot 14-of-56 from the floor, turned it over 17 times and was held to a season low in points.
“You’re just not going to beat Stanford without scoring a lot,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We talked about getting to 70. Obviously, we were a long way from 70 tonight.”
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday at home against California.