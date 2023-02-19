MALIBU, Calif. — Drew Timme scored 22 of his 34 points in the second half and Julian Strawther added 28 points to help No. 13 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 97-88 on Saturday and extend its winning streak against the Waves to 45 games.

The Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2 West Coast Conference), who haven’t lost to Pepperdine (9-10, 2-12) since Jan. 18, 2002, have won 20 straight on the road against the Waves.

