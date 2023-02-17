Loyola Marymount forward Alex Merkviladze (23) defends against Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis (5) shoots against Loyola Marymount guard Kwane Marble (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after making a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots against Loyola Marymount forward Michael Graham (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) controls the ball against Loyola Marymount guard Justin Ahrens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) controls the ball against Loyola Marymount forward Alex Merkviladze (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) and Loyola Marymount guard Kwane Marble (11) struggle to gain control of a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) celebrates after making a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Loyola Marymount forward Alex Merkviladze (23) defends against Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis (5) shoots against Loyola Marymount guard Kwane Marble (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after making a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates a 108-65 win over Loyola Marymount in an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots against Loyola Marymount forward Michael Graham (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) controls the ball against Loyola Marymount guard Justin Ahrens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) controls the ball against Loyola Marymount forward Alex Merkviladze (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) and Loyola Marymount guard Kwane Marble (11) struggle to gain control of a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
AP Ashley Landis
Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) celebrates after making a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
LOS ANGELES — Julian Strawther scored 28 points and No. 13 Gonzaga avenged an earlier loss to Loyola Marymount with a 108-65 rout Thursday.
Loyola Marymount snapped Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory Jan. 19, but the Lions were no match this time. Six players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs as they led the entire game and opened a 51-point advantage less than six minutes into the second half.
According to STATS Perform, it was the largest road win by a Division I team in the past 40 years against a team they had lost to at home earlier in the season.
“Our defense was good, probably as good as we’ve been all year,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We kept our intensity, even in the second half.”
Anton Watson had 16 points and Drew Timme scored 13 for Gonzaga (22-5, 11-2 WCC), which remained one game behind first-place Saint Mary’s (Calif.) in the West Coast Conference.
Cam Shelton, who made the game-winning basket in the first meeting, led Loyola Marymount (17-11, 7-7) with 15 points. Keli Leaupepe had 13.