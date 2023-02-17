LOS ANGELES — Julian Strawther scored 28 points and No. 13 Gonzaga avenged an earlier loss to Loyola Marymount with a 108-65 rout Thursday.

Loyola Marymount snapped Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory Jan. 19, but the Lions were no match this time. Six players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs as they led the entire game and opened a 51-point advantage less than six minutes into the second half.

