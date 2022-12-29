SPOKANE — Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes and Efton Reid III added a season-high 16 points as No. 10 Gonzaga raced past NAIA Eastern Oregon 120-42 on Wednesday to set a program record for the largest margin of victory.

It was Gonzaga’s first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. Gonzaga’s previous best was a 61-point victory against Denver in the 2018-19 season, and the Zags also beat Eastern Oregon by 60 points in 2001.

