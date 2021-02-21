SPOKANE — Even after wrapping up another West Coast Conference regular-season title a few days earlier, No. 1 Gonzaga didn’t let up.
Drew Timme scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and Jalen Suggs added 17 points as the top-ranked Bulldogs won their 26th consecutive game with a 106-69 romp Saturday against San Diego.
“I think we are just becoming more mature and understand that just playing these games doesn’t mean we are going to get a guaranteed national championship and we have to raise our level and keep improving every game,” Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard said.
Corey Kispert added 16 points to help Gonzaga (22-0, 13-0) get its 14th straight victory against San Diego and 49th consecutive win at home. Timme has topped the 20-point mark in six of the past eight games, and has reached double figures in all but one game this season.
“He has got great footwork, he has got great hands, he’s got a variety of ways to score,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He’s hard to double because he doesn’t score in conventional ways but I’m sure eventually we are going to probably see more and more of that.”
The Bulldogs are a win away from matching a program best 50-game home winning streak. Gonzaga will have a chance to break the mark next week with home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount that were rescheduled to make up for earlier postponements.
Josh Parish led San Diego (3-8, 2-5) with 13 points. It was just the second game for the Toreros since losing to Gonzaga 90-62 on Jan. 28 because of a lengthy pause because of COVID-19 concerns. The Toreros have had 10 games postponed or canceled this season.
Timme and the Bulldogs blew it open midway through the first half and never were challenged. The Zags led 51-22 at halftime and by as many as 44 in the second half. The majority Gonzaga’s starters — four finished in double figures scoring — checked out with more than 10 minutes remaining and watched as reserves carried the Zags above the century mark for the fifth time this season.
Timme made 7-of-8 shots in the first half as Gonzaga capitalized on 12 turnovers and quickly turned a six-point lead into a 33-13 advantage on Joel Ayayi’s jumper. Gonzaga’s big halftime lead came without any contributions from the perimeter. The Zags missed of all their seven 3-point attempts in the first half.
“We really, really score in the paint and have a high percentage of shots in there, and we’re very efficient in there and it comes in a variety of ways,” Few said. “It comes off wheeling and dealing, it comes off cuts, it comes off finishes at the rim by Jalen and Corey. It’s just kind of what we do.”
Nembhard hit Gonzaga’s first 3 early in the second half and the Bulldogs finished 5-of-19 from deep.
SAN DIEGO (3-8)
Parrish 6-9 0-1 13, Pyle 0-6 0-3 0, Pinchuk 3-5 1-2 7, Calcaterra 4-11 0-0 10, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 1-9 0-3 3, Humphrey 5-7 0-0 10, Massalski 4-6 0-0 8, Rodriguez 3-8 4-4 10, Gultekin 2-2 3-4 8, Gjerde 0-0 0-0 0, Prunty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 8-17 69.
GONZAGA (22-0)
Kispert 6-13 4-5 16, Timme 7-8 7-7 21, Ayayi 2-5 2-2 6, Nembhard 5-8 1-1 12, Suggs 7-14 3-5 17, Cook 2-4 2-3 6, Watson 3-5 1-1 7, Strawther 2-3 1-1 6, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Gregg 2-5 0-0 4, Ballo 0-0 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Zakharov 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-72 21-25 106.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 51-22. 3-Point Goals: San Diego 5-20 (Calcaterra 2-4, Gultekin 1-1, Parrish 1-2, Hughes 1-5, Sullivan 0-1, Rodriguez 0-3, Pyle 0-4), Gonzaga 5-19 (Harris 2-2, Zakharov 1-1, Nembhard 1-2, Strawther 1-2, Cook 0-1, Graves 0-1, Timme 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Suggs 0-3, Kispert 0-4). Rebounds: San Diego 26 (Massalski 7), Gonzaga 44 (Kispert, Timme 8). Assists: San Diego 11 (Pyle, Humphrey 3), Gonzaga 10 (Kispert 3). Total Fouls: San Diego 19, Gonzaga 17. A: 200 (6,000).