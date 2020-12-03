INDIANANAPOLIS — Losing Jalen Suggs in the first half shook up No. 1 Gonzaga.
Getting him back in the second half Wednesday provided a needed jolt of energy.
Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points, Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each scored 19 points, and Suggs’ return shifted the transition game into gear to help the Bulldogs rally past No. 11 West Virginia 87-82.
“At first, we were kind of disappointed because we all love Jalen,” Nembhard said. “Him coming back in the game was big for us. He played football, so you know he’s tough and we’re pretty versatile so we could do some different things in the second to help him out. It worked out well for us.”
The freshman star finished with four points, five assists and six rebounds — much of that production coming after he went down with what initially appeared to be a serious left ankle injury.
By the second half, he was lobbying to get back on the court. Once he did, everything turned for Gonzaga, which struggled against the Mountaineers size and strength.
But once they were off and running, it was no match. Gonzaga (3-0) has won seven straight, dating to the end of last season, and already has two wins against top-15 opponents — Kansas and West Virginia (3-1).
Derek Culver finished with with 18 points and 15 rebounds and Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:26 to play to lead the Mountaineers. Afterward, Culver blamed himself for this one.
“We’re every bit as good as they are — if we don’t do dumb things,” coach Bob Huggins said. “I think everyone should shoulder the blame.”
West Virginia’s defense got Gonzaga out of sync early and when it looked like the Bulldogs were about to get going, Suggs drove toward the basket, his left foot sliding through the lane and collapsing to the floor where he stayed for several minutes. He needed help to reach his seat.
The Mountaineers took advantage of the momentum shift by taking a 33-24 lead late in the first half.
When Suggs returned in the second half, Gonzaga charged back.
It retook the lead on Kispert’s layup with 9:46 to play and seized control as Kispert and Ajayi combined for nine points in the decisive run.
BIG PICTURE — The Bulldogs can and must player better, but finding a way to win when things don’t go according to script says a lot about where they are..
INJURY REPORT — Suggs was in pain from the moment he went down. He held a towel over his face, then continued to wince and writhe on the socially-distanced bench. Eventually, he stood up and walked gingerly to the locker room but did not return with what the team called an injured left ankle. Somehow, he made it back on the floor in the second as one of the catalysts of the comeback.
THEY SAID IT — “Jaylen going down and the fact that they were throttling us on the glass and throttling our offense for a while,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, explaining the obstacles his team had to overcome. “That’s basically how I think a lot of our games are going to go. I don’t think they’re going to be a flowy as they were down in Florida.”
UP NEXT — Gonzaga plays No. 2 Baylor on Saturday in Indianapolis.
WEST VIRGINIA (3-1)
Culver 6-13 6-11 18, Matthews 1-5 5-5 7, Tshiebwe 5-8 4-4 14, McBride 4-14 0-0 10, McNeil 1-9 0-0 3, Sherman 3-9 5-5 12, Osabuohien 3-3 3-3 10, Cottrell 2-3 2-3 6, McCabe 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 27-33 82.
GONZAGA (3-0)
Kispert 6-11 5-7 19, Timme 7-17 3-5 17, Watson 0-3 1-2 1, Ayayi 10-15 0-0 21, Suggs 2-6 0-0 4, Nembhard 8-14 2-2 19, Ballo 1-1 4-5 6, Cook 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 15-21 87.
Halftime: West Virginia, 39-34. 3-Point Goals: West Virginia 5-17 (McBride 2-4, Osabuohien 1-1, Sherman 1-3, McNeil 1-6, Bridges 0-1, Cottrell 0-1, McCabe 0-1), Gonzaga 4-16 (Kispert 2-4, Ayayi 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Cook 0-1, Suggs 0-1, Timme 0-2, Watson 0-2). Fouled Out: Tshiebwe, Osabuohien, Timme, Watson. Rebounds: West Virginia 37 (Culver 15), Gonzaga 34 (Ayayi 7). Assists: West Virginia 16 (McBride 5), Gonzaga 22 (Nembhard 6). Total Fouls: West Virginia 23, Gonzaga 25.