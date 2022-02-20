SPOKANE — Drew Timme scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard added 21 points, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-69 on Saturday night to clinch its 10th straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
Rasir Bolton added 18 points for Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0).
SANTA CLARA (18-10)
Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Justice 1-7 2-2 5, Vrankic 3-10 0-0 6, Pipes 10-12 3-4 27, J.Williams 4-12 6-8 15, Bediako 2-3 2-2 6, Stewart 0-5 2-2 2, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Holt 2-3 0-1 4, Tongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 15-19 69.
GONZAGA (23-2)
Timme 9-18 4-7 23, Bolton 6-11 3-3 18, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Lang 0-1 0-0 0, Nembhard 7-15 2-2 21, Holmgren 3-9 3-4 10, Strawther 2-5 0-0 6, Hickman 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 0-2 3-4 3, Sallis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 15-20 81.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 41-31. 3-Point Goals: Santa Clara 6-11 (Pipes 4-5, J.Williams 1-1, Justice 1-3, Stewart 0-1, G.Williams 0-1), Gonzaga 12-35 (Nembhard 5-9, Bolton 3-7, Strawther 2-5, Timme 1-2, Holmgren 1-5, Graves 0-1, Lang 0-1, Sallis 0-1, Watson 0-1, Hickman 0-3). Rebounds: Santa Clara 29 (Bediako 10), Gonzaga 40 (Holmgren 10). Assists: Santa Clara 12 (J.Williams 6), Gonzaga 15 (Nembhard 8). Total Fouls: Santa Clara 19, Gonzaga 18. A: 6,000 (6,000).