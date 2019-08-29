PULLMAN — For the New Mexico State Aggies, a challenging season opener this week at Martin Stadium will mark their first game against Washington State in school history.
But they share a recent dilemma with the Cougars’ neighbor to the east, the University of Idaho, and these schools’ different responses to the problem are being watched by a certain segment of the college football world.
New Mexico State and Idaho spent years hopping from one conference to another, trying to find a suitable home, and the schools faced a difficult decision when the Sun Belt, looking to downsize and centralize, ousted them both, effective in 2018.
Idaho chose to rejoin the Big Sky Conference and become the first school in history to drop from the Football Bowl Subdivision level to the lower tier of Division I, the Football Championship Subdivision. The Aggies elected to stay in FBS and compete as an independent.
Most impartial observers consider it too early to assess the wisdom of these decisions, but both schools are hoping the 2018 season isn’t much of a harbinger. While the Vandals were going 4-7, the Aggies took a precipitous decline from the previous year and went 3-9, with an awkward schedule that included two games against another independent, Liberty, of Virginia.
At a glance, things don’t get much rosier soon.
The Aggies begin the 2019 season with two daunting road games, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 23 Washington State (Pac-12 Network), which is favored by 31 points. One shudders to imagine the spread next week at No. 2 Alabama. Later comes a trip to Mississippi and another home-and-home arrangement with Liberty.
In other sports, the Aggies belong to the Western Athletic Conference, but that league dropped football in 2013. So their options, like Idaho’s, dwindled after their eviction from the Sun Belt. They considered taking the road UI took, forming a committee to gauge the advisability of descending to the FCS. After much hand-wringing and a series of hearings coach Doug Martin described at the time as “humiliating,” school regents decided to remain in the FBS.
Martin, 57, an offensive-minded former quarterback whose head coaching career has been been devoted to harsh rebuilding projects (he spent seven years at Kent State), told reporters in Las Cruces, N.M., this week he wants his team to improve in two areas in particular: third-down play and red-zone execution, on offense and defense.
The Aggies had done well in those areas in 2017, when they went 7-6 and culminated in their first bowl appearance in 57 years, an overtime win against Utah State. Then they regressed last year. But Martin surely he knows that using terms like “third-down play” does more to describe the contours of the problem than to suggest solutions.
Martin is pleased with the progress of quarterback Josh Adkins, who claimed the starter’s role in Game 4 last year as a freshman and “is much farther along probably than any sophomore quarterback I’ve ever coached,” he said. The Aggies also have a versatile weapon in senior halfback Jason Huntley, who has returned five kickoffs for touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, respected linebacker Javahn Ferguson led the nation in tackles per game last year, but it’s a slightly dubious honor. It means the Aggies’ defense spent too much time on the field, finishing 120th in FBS in yards allowed.
Hard times are nothing new to NMSU football, whose recruiting efforts have long been hampered by Las Cruces’ relative isolation, 45 miles from the Mexican border. Before that joyous 2017 ride, the Aggies had mustered four winning seasons in 48 years.
Among the coaches who have tried and failed to revive the program is Hal Mumme, who had collaborated with now-WSU coach Mike Leach in authoring the Air Raid offense. Leach’s offensive line coach at Wazzu, Mason Miller, was part of Mumme’s staff in Las Cruces from 2005-08.
Martin himself slogged to a 10-38 record in his first four years at the school. So he’s probably accustomed to making statements like the one he began his news conference with this week:
“The thing I’m most interested in is seeing what type of passion we play with, what type of edge we play with,” he said. “The score is going to take care of itself, but it’s how we play the game that I think is really important to us, and will dictate down the line, win or lose, how successful a season we have.”
