GAME 13
Lewis-Clark State’s longtime program philosophy surfaced again.
Baseball players at the NAIA powerhouse are expected to master the art of mental durability and remain unfazed, no matter how big a moment or tall a task. It’s been the standard here throughout the past 40-or-so years.
“From Day 1, (coaches) have been on us about being tough,” star outfielder Jack Johnson said. “They teach us about Warrior baseball. The teams that won it in the past, that’s how they did it — just being tough.
“So we’re doing our best to be like them and carry on that tradition.”
At this Avista NAIA World Series, these Warriors are fitting the mold nicely.
A strong-willed LCSC club stormed back from a late deficit, recapturing the lead with a six-run eighth inning to stun top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) 10-6 on Tuesday afternoon at Harris Field.
“It’s why you play the game, days like these,” Johnson said.
It was the Warriors’ third consecutive victory in a loser-out game. They advance to meet Central Methodist at 3 p.m. today. A win, and LCSC is likely back in the title round for the first time since 2017.
Reflecting on another spirited outing, catcher Matt James dubbed “toughness” as his team’s “word of the tournament.”
“We had to be really tough against LSU Shreveport,” he said of the Warriors’ tightly contested triumph from a day before, during which they escaped a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the bottom of the ninth.
“We had to be really tough today. We did everything we needed to.”
LCSC (44-5) showed no signs of crumbling after the Fire’s seemingly momentum-altering eighth.
Southeastern (51-9), arguably the nation’s most complete offensive outfit, posted three runs, leading off with a pair of singles before Warrior ace Eric Chavarria was pulled for unseasoned reliever Eli Shubert, who permitted an RBI double from Carter Bridge, and was promptly removed.
L-C pitcher Trent Sellers, who started and threw 117 pitches Saturday vs. Concordia (Neb.), was later tagged with a two-out, run-scoring single by Thomas Broyles to bring the Fire advantage to 6-4.
“We knew they were going to compete, we knew they were going to come out swinging,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “So we had to punch right back.”
LCSC responded with a bang — a bunch of them, actually. It batted around the order in its half of the frame, forcing the Fire to employ three relievers.
Surging slugger Luke White drew his hometown team even with a clutch two-RBI single to deep center field, and James followed by beaming a double to left, which pushed across pinch-runner Alex Light.
For the capper, Johnson lifted an inside fastball above the left-field wall on the second pitch he saw, scoring two with two outs and fashioning the final margin.
“It’s a pretty special group of hitters, and it was great to see us come alive,” Johnson said. “When we went down, we all knew we could do it, and we showed it. They’re a great team, but we’re confident we can go toe-to-toe with anyone.”
Sellers (8-1) got into a bit of a pickle in the ninth, conceding a single and a double, but he bounced back, inducing a grounder and a fly out to stamp the quick comeback complete.
“Like I told the team before the game: ‘It’s gonna take everybody,’” Taylor said. “And it took everybody. We had so many guys step up and do what they’d been doing all year. It was a great thing to be a part of.”
Although it wasn’t his finest statistical performance, Chavarria’s day was deserving of praise. He worked seven innings, keeping LCSC’s already shallow bullpen as fresh as possible.
“You look at their stats, the runs they score, the extra-base hits, and you knew Chav was going to have to give his best performance of the year,” Taylor said. “He gave us a chance.”
Chavarria surrendered five runs on 10 hits and two walks, fanning four. The only scores directly attributable to him were solo homers from Bridge and Nick Bottari in the second and third innings, respectively.
“With how good they are, one pitch can change the ballgame,” Chavarria said. “Just two pitches, it was 2-0. You can’t slack off. I think I did a pretty good job of that today.”
Chavarria didn’t make it out of the second inning in LCSC’s Series-opening loss to Faulkner (Ala.).
“I wanted to come back and show that I can lead them to a championship,” he said. “It was a special day, but it’s not really about me. It’s about the team, and moving forward to the next day.”
Fire starter D.J. Roberts fared well across seven innings, yielding four runs — one earned — on eight hits and a walk, striking out six.
The Southeastern defense failed him in a four-run third.
Johnson and Dillon Plew both reached on infield misplays, one of them a potential double play.
Johnson’s grounder scored one, Brock Ephan flew out to right field for a sacrifice RBI, and Aidan Nagle and White produced a 4-2 L-C edge with singles.
“We’re seeing better arms now, but we’ve kept doing the same thing,” James said of the Warriors’ potent offense. “We’ve gotta continue to be tough and have timely hitting. Putting up those crooked numbers is really hard on teams. ... Everybody on our team is in the moment right now. Everyone’s performing when they need to.”
Johnson hit 3-for-5 with two runs and White was 2-for-3. The two combined for six RBI. Nagle batted 3-for-5, moving to 8-for-18 on the Series. James and A.J. Davis both went 2-for-4 as every Warrior in the lineup reached base.
“It’s been a special group since the fall, it really is,” Taylor said. “They’re starting to play with some big confidence.”
The Warriors have now rallied in the final two innings in eight games on the season.
“It seems to be a theme this season,” James said. “When we’ve been down, we’ve had a lot of timely hitting in the eighth, ninth.”
Plew saved a potential run with a pick at third base in the ninth. Defensive gems helped LCSC strand two Fire runners in the first, fourth and fifth innings.
The Warriors and Southeastern previously had met in an elimination game at the 2018 Series, which the Fire won en route to their first NAIA crown.
LCSC is searching for its 20th title, and first in four years. To get there, it’ll undoubtedly take some more resilience.
“That’s why we come to L-C, to play in games like that,” Chavarria said. “If you don’t want to play in those kinds of games, you definitely shouldn’t be here. Everything we do throughout the year prepares us for it.”
SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Broyles lf 4 0 2 1 Way ss 4 2 0 1
Faith ss 5 1 1 0 Johnson lf 5 2 3 3
Bottari 1b 4 1 1 1 Plew 3b 4 1 0 0
Onstott dh 5 1 4 1 Ephan 1b 2 1 0 1
Castellano 2b 5 1 2 0 Nagle rf 5 1 3 1
Cabrera c 3 0 0 0 White dh 3 0 2 3
Gonzalez ph 2 0 1 0 Harum cf 4 0 1 0
Marcano pr 1 0 0 0 James c 4 0 2 1
Bridge rf 5 2 3 2 Light pr 0 2 0 0
Carrera cf 3 0 0 0 Linscott pr 0 1 0 0
James 3b 3 0 0 0 Davis 2b 4 0 2 0
Totals 40 6 14 5 Totals 35 10 13 10
Southeastern 011 010 030— 6 14 2
Lewis-Clark St. 004 000 06x—10 13 0
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Roberts 7 8 4 1 1 6
Hartle (L, 2-2) 0 2 3 3 0 0
Camacho 0.2 3 3 3 1 1
Houghton 0.1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Chavarria 7 10 5 5 2 4
Shubert 0.1 1 1 1 0 0
Gregory 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Sellers (W, 8-1) 1.1 3 0 0 1 0
Attendance — 476.
Clark may be contacted at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.