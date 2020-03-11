It was what the Warriors wanted: One of their best 3-point shooters left open in the scramble of transition, with a chance to tie.
And as Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coach Brian Orr watched Jamie Nielson launch her beyond-the-arc look, he said he thought it might go in — so perfect was the arc.
But that last-second shot missed and the No. 21 Warriors fell in the Frontier Conference tournament final Tuesday at the Activity Center to unranked Providence, 69-66.
“When it left her hand, I thought it had a chance of going in,” Orr said. “And we would have loved to have been going into overtime with these guys, with that kind of momentum.”
L-C’s Jansen Edmiston led all scorers with 21 points while Emilee Maldonado paced the school from Great Falls, Mont., with 17, all but two coming in the second half. Maldonado hit two free throws with 5.9 seconds left for the final difference.
Maldonado said her teammates wanted her to be the one the Warriors fouled down the stretch to stop the clock, which had meant a lot to her, given how her team’s last trip to the Activity Center had ended. The Warriors had beaten Providence 61-60 on Jan. 18 after Maldonado missed two free throws with 9.9 seconds left.
Said Maldonado, “I knew I had to get redemption.”
Maldonado’s redemption was set up by her layup with 42 seconds left to halt L-C’s 11-2 run. Twenty-five seconds prior, Providence’s Bailey Cartwright had blocked Kiara Burlage in the post to deny the Warriors a tie had Burlage’s shot gone in.
“Was it a block?” Orr asked. “I don’t know. I thought (Burlage) had the angle.
“It looked like there was a lot of contact, but the play stood as it was and it was a difference maker.”
Also a difference maker was the Argos’ Jenna Randich. She went 4-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half, when she scored 12 of her 15 points
“Jenna knocking down shots early in the game opened things up,” Providence coach Bill Himmelberg said. “(After that), they had to watch the outside a little bit, and that opened up the inside.”
Which freed up Providence’s Parker Esary (16 points) and Bailey Cartwright (13 points).
Nielson finished with 12 points and Peyton Souvenir hit a 3 with 6.9 seconds left to pull the hosts within one.
WHAT A RUN — Providence went on a 15-0 run late in the second quarter — with the first eight of those points coming in a 48-second span.
Randich started the skein with a 3 to pull the visitors within four — and she was just getting started. She hit three more triples before halftime, the last of those capping an 18-2 run to give the Argos a 32-23 lead with about 90 seconds left in the second quarter.
WHAT HAPPENED TO L-C’S DEFENSE? — The Warriors finished the game with nine steals — but only one of those came after the first quarter.
“I wish I had an answer for that,” Orr said. “We were flying around, getting deflections and steals and then it just disappeared.
“Maybe it was Providence. Maybe they were just doing a better job of handling the ball and spacing the floor. I’m sure our players would like to think that. But I think some of it was just our effort. I don’t know if we continued to have that same effort, that same sense of urgency.”
WHAT’S NEXT — Providence (21-12) assured itself a spot inthe NAIA tournament with an automatic bid. L-C (21-10) is practically assured a berth and will learn its opening-round opponent when the bracket is released at 5 p.m. Pacific today.
PROVIDENCE (21-12)
Cartwright 3-7 7-8 13, Esary 6-12 4-4 16, Maldonado 5-13 6-6 17, Randich 5-12 0-0 15, Cartwright 2-7 0-0 5, Hazard 1-3 0-0 3, Pimperton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 17-18 69.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-10)
Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Burlage 4-10 2-4 10, Souvenir 2-5 0-0 5, Edmiston 6-16 7-8 21, Nielson 5-11 0-0 12, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Burland 3-5 1-2 8, Farmer 1-4 1-2 4, Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 11-16 66.
Providence 12 20 17 20—69
LCSC 17 9 19 21—66
3-point goals — Providence 8-23 (Maldonado 1-5, Randich 5-10, Cartwright 1-3, Hazard 1-3, Pimperton 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 7-23 (Johnson 0-1, Burlage 0-1, Souvenir 1-3, Edmiston 2-6, Nielson 2-5, Schroeder 0-1, Burland 1-2, Farmer 1-4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Providence 41 (Cartwright 15), Lewis-Clark State 31 (Burlage 8). Assists — Providence 15 (Maldonado 7), Lewis-Clark State 14 (Edmiston 5). Total fouls — Providence 14, Lewis-Clark State 17. A — N/A.
