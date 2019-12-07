HELENA, Mont. — The 12th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team built a commanding edge after three quarters, and held off a Carroll flurry from the foul line to claim a 69-61 Frontier Conference victory Friday and snap a seven-game losing streak against No. 23 Carroll.
The Warriors (6-1, 1-0 FC) got double-digit outputs from three players — Jamie Nielson and Kiara Burlage tallied 17 apiece, and Peyton Souvenir contributed 14. Souvenir had four assists and Burlage pulled down six rebounds.
L-C capitalized from the free-throw line, scoring 14 of its 19 in the fourth. The Saints (7-4, 1-1) struggled to induce shooting fouls, and had three key contributors foul out.
In all, the Warriors blocked six shots, forced 21 takeaways and scored 23 points off turnovers to make up for a tough night from 3-point range (4-of-17) and a disadvantage on the boards.
The Saints had four double-digit scorers, led by Kamden Hillborn’s 15 points.
LCSC next will play at 4:30 p.m. today at Montana Tech.
LCSC (6-1)
Jamie Nielson 6-11 3-4 17, Peyton Souvenir 4-10 6-8 14, Abbie Johnson 2-5 2-6 7, Jansen Edmiston 2-4 0-1 5, Alexis Sykora 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Burlage 6-8 5-6 17, Hannah Burland 2-4 2-2 6, Abby Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Sara Muhelhausen 0-0 1-2 1, Rachel Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 19-29 69.
CARROLL (7-4)
Kamden Hilborn 5-10 0-0 15, Christine Denny 4-7 2-2 10, Danielle Wagner 2-6 0-0 6, Sienna Swannack 2-8 0-0 4, Emerald Toth 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor Salonen 5-8 0-1 11, Maddie Geritz 3-3 4-4 10, Jaidyn Lyman 1-8 0-0 3, Molly McDermott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 6-7 61.
LCSC 17 15 18 19—69
Carroll 13 12 12 24—61
3-point goals — LCSC 4-17 (Nielson 2-3, Souvenir 0-3, Johnson 1-3, Edmiston 1-2, Burlage 0-2, Burland 0-2, Farmer 0-1, Schroeder 0-1), Carroll 9-28 (Hilborn 5-8, Denny 0-1, Wagner 2-5, Swannack 0-4, Salonen 1-2, Lyman 1-6, McDermott 0-2). Fouled out — Hillborn, Geritz, Lyman. Rebounds — LCSC 29 (Johnson, Burlage 6), Carroll 35 (Wagner 7). Assists — LCSC 13 (Souvenir 4), Carroll 20 (Denny 7). Total fouls — LCSC 11, Carroll 26.
MEN’S BASKETBALLCarroll 78, LCSC 69
HELENA, Mont. — A cold-shooting night doomed the No. 14 Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team, as it lost its first game of the season to FC foe Carroll.
The Warriors (9-1, 0-1 FC) shot 37 percent and went 6-of-23 on 3s. They were led by Josiah Westbrook and Hodges Bailey, who logged 14 and 12 points, respectively. Jake Albright chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Fighting Saints (6-2, 2-0) got 26 points out of Dane Warp and 21 from Jovan Sljivancanin, who also pulled down 16 rebounds.
L-C cut it to a one-possession game down the stretch, but Carroll consistently responded. The Saints forced 15 turnovers and shot 50 percent.
LCSC next will play at 6:30 p.m. today at Montana Tech.
LCSC (9-1, 0-1)
Josiah Westbrook 3-9 7-7 14, Hodges Bailey 4-7 2-2 12, Travis Yenor 3-8 0-0 8, Trystan Bradley 4-8 0-1 8, Damek Mitchell 1-8 4-6 7, Jake Albright 3-7 5-7 11, Khalil Stevenson 1-4 5-5 7, Bob Boyd 0-0 2-2 2, Daylon Potts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 25-30 69.
CARROLL (6-2, 2-0)
Dane Warp 9-15 6-7 26, Jovan Sljivancanin 8-18 4-4 21, Dennis Flowers III 5-7 2-2 15, Shamrock Campbell 2-7 1-3 6, Brendan Temple 0-2 0-0 0, Ifeanyi Okeke 2-2 0-0 4, Gaven Ramirez 1-4 0-0 2, Jonny Hillman 1-2 0-0 2, Eetu Villa 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-48 13-16 78.
Halftime — Carroll 41, LCSC 35. 3-point goals — LCSC 6-23 (Westbrook 1-5, Bailey 2-5, Yenor 2-5, Bradley 0-1, Mitchell 1-5, Albright 0-1, Stevenson 0-1), Carroll 7-21 (Warp 2-7, Sljivancanin 1-4, Flowers III 3-3, Campbell 1-5, Temple 0-1, Hillman 0-1). Fouled out — Ramirez. Rebounds — LCSC 28 (Albright 7), Carroll 38 (Sljivancanin 16). Assists — LCSC 13 (Mitchell 4), Carroll 8 (Flowers III 4). Total fouls — LCSC 18, Carroll 21.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU eliminated in first round of NCAAs
HONOLULU — West Coast Conference freshman of the year Grace Frohling had 17 kills as No. 20 San Diego beat No. 23 Washington State 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14 in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii.
The Toreros (25-5) advances to the second round of the tournament, which will take place at 10 p.m. today.
The Cougars (23-10) end the season losing four of the final five and five of their final seven matches.
Katie Lukes added 15 kills, Thana Fayad contributed 12 kills and 10 digs, and Megan Jacobsen finished with 11 kills. WCC setter of the year Anna Newsome tallied 57 assists and 15 digs. Annie Benbow finished with 10 digs.
Pac-12 first-team honoree Magda Jehlarova and Alexcis Lusby each had eight kills to pace Washington State. Hannah Pukis finished with 31 assists and 10 digs, and senior libero Alexis Dirige played her final match and had 10 digs to finish her career with 2,152.