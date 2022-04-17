COEUR D’ALENE — Two more honors went to probably one of the area’s best athletes in many years as the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame announced its 60th annual awards Saturday for the 2021 spring season and the 2021-22 fall and winter seasons.
The event was conducted at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Three former University of Idaho athletes — football player Joel Thomas, women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and men’s basketball player Don Newman — along with longtime coach Duane Ward and former Lewiston High School adminstrator and longtime basketball official Jim Wilund were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The male athlete of the year in Class 1-3A was Lapwai’s Titus Yearout. The state football and basketball player of the year in Class 1A Division I, he also was chosen as the Gatorade state player of the year, regardless of classificiation. He averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals per game as the Wildcats won their 12th state championship. Yearout shared Class 1-3A boys basketball player of the year with teammate Kase Wynott.
In football, he threw for more than 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, also rushing for 1,130 yards and 18 scores to help Lapwai make it to the state semifinal round. On defense, Yearout tallied 73 tackes, 15.5 for loss, four sacks, 13 pass deflections and one interception.
The co-female athletes of the year in Class 1-3A are Grangeville’s Camden Barger and Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger.
Barger, the most valuable player in the Class 2A Central Idaho League in girls basketball, averaged 15 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.0 assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 21-4 mark and a third-place finish in the state tournament. She also earned All-CIL honors in softball. Barger shared the Class 1-3A girls basketball honor with Kendrick’s Erin Morgan, and she was honored with a Hagadone High Character Award.
Kessinger was the Class 2A state champion in discus, also finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles. She finished the wrestling season 33-8 and won the state title at 120 pounds. Kessinger shared the girls wrestling honor with Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman and Coeur d’Alene’s Alyssa Randles, and she shared in the Class 1-3A top athlete award in girls track with Timberlake’s Blair Jeffs.
The boys co-coaches of the year in Class 1-3A were Lapwai boys basketball coach Zachary Eastman and Kendrick football coach Zane Hobart.
Eastman and Hobart led their teams to state titles. Lapwai dominated play by going 27-0 and leading the state in margin of victory (36.7 points) and points scored per game (83). After the Tigers lost their season opener, Kendrick outscored the opposition 418-98 the remainder of the season, including 30-24 in the Class 1A Division II state championship game against Carey. The Tigers had just one senior.
Logos’ Paula Casebolt was the girls co-coach of the year in Class 1-3A with Bonners Ferry golf coach Ralph Lotspeich. She led the Knights of Moscow to their first cross country state title. Logos had three finishers in the top 11 and four in the top 22 to win the championship by two points over Raft River.
The boys team of the year in Class 1-3A was Lapwai basketball. The Wildcats beat seven teams above their classification, including Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene, Kellogg and St. Maries. Three others were Washington schools.
The co-winners for girls team for Class 1-3A are Troy volleyball and Lapwai basketball.
The Trojans won their fourth state title in six years, posting a 24-3 record, winning their final 22 matches and 38 consecutive sets as they swept all of their district and state opponents. Troy’s only losses were to Class 5A Post Falls and Class 4A Moscow and Lakeland.
The Wildcats won all three of their games in the state tournament by a whopping average of 41 points. Their three losses were to Post Falls, Richland, and rival Prairie, which finished second to Lapwai at state. The Wildcats finished the season winning its final 10 games, including by 26 points against the Pirates in the Class 1A Division I state final.
Also winning player of the year in their respective sports were Moscow’s Jamari Simpson in Class 4-5A boys basketball (sharing the honor with former teammate and current Lake City standout Blake Buchanan), Grangeville’s Caleb Frei in Class 1-3A football, Troy’s Morgan Blazzard in Class 1-3A volleyball, Lewiston’s Kobe Wessels in boys cross country, Orofino’s Reid Thomas and Deary’s London Kirk shared the Class 1-3A honor in boys track, Genesee’s Jack Johnson in Class 1-3A baseball, Lewiston’s Taryn Barney in Class 4-5A softball and Lewiston’s Austin Gomez in boys tennis.
Also former area resident Rylan Rogers, who wrestled at Coeur d’Alene, was the boys wrestler of the year in Class 4-5A.
In college, the female team of the year was Lewis-Clark State’s basketball team for going 28-5 overall, 19-3 in the Cascade Conference to win the regular-season title and an appearance in the second round of the NAIA national tournament.
The men’s co-teams of the year were the Lewis-Clark State cross country and outdoor track teams. The cross country team placed sixth in the national meet, and the track team finished eighth, including Leon Menten winning the javelin. The coach of those teams, Mike Collins, earned the male mentor of the year.
North Idaho College’s Kellsi Parson, a former Lewiston High School standout, was the female coach of the year.
Idaho junior basketball player Beyonce Bea won the female athlete of the year, and former Idaho football standout Tre Walker and former Washington State baseball standout Kyle Manzardo were co-male athletes of the year.
The Hagadone High Character Award winners for boys athletes were Moscow’s Micah Harder, Kendrick’s Jagger Hewett, Nezperce’s Tristan Currall, Troy’s Samuel Stoner, Potlatch’s Tyson Tucker, Frei, Genesee’s Jacob Krick and Lewiston’s Braydon Forsman. The honorees were Logos’ Clara Anderson, Moscow’s Grace Allen, Kendrick’s Hannah Tweit, Nezperce’s Katharine Duuck, Timberline’s Abigail Brown, Troy’s Hailee Bohman, Potlatch’s Emma Chambers, Genesee’s Jessica Holmes and Lewiston’s Madison Arlint on the girls side.