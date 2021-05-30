RALEIGH, N.C. — Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal with 7:21 left as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday to open a second-round playoff series.
Goodrow put the Stanley Cup champion Lightning ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice.
The Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round. The Lightning swept the first two games at Florida in that six-game first-round series.
Game 2 is Tuesday in Raleigh.
Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp with 37 saves.
Jake Bean scored on a power play early in the third period for Carolina.
AVALANCHE 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 — At Denver, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and well-rested Colorado beat Vegas in a skirmish-filled Game 1.
What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 79 penalty minutes, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas’ Ryan Reaves.
Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, and Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one.
Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, allowing only William Karlsson's goal.
Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver.