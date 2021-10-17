STANDINGS

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64

New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127

N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131

Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123

Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111

Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151

Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150

Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144

Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110

Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146

Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152

Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121

Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124

Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137

Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109

L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119

Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK

Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6

Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11

Green Bay 24, Chicago 14

Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 31, Washington 13

L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

Arizona 37, Cleveland 14

Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

Las Vegas 34, Denver 24

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 10 a.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 5:15 p.m.

BOX SCORES

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT

Seattle 0 0 14 6 0_ 20

Pittsburgh 0 14 3 3 3_ 23

Second Quarter

Pit: Harris 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:01.

Pit: Ebron 1 run (Boswell kick), 1:04.

Third Quarter

Sea: Collins 2 run (Myers kick), 9:55.

Pit: FG Boswell 27, 5:46.

Sea: Dissly 1 pass from Smith (Myers kick), 3:02.

Fourth Quarter

Sea: FG Myers 40, 12:59.

Pit: FG Boswell 52, 1:30.

Sea: FG Myers 43, :00.

First Overtime

Pit: FG Boswell 37, 2:50.

Sea Pit

First downs 18 22

Total Net Yards 309 345

Rushes-yards 27-144 30-119

Passing 165 226

Punt Returns 3-20 4-29

Kickoff Returns 3-97 3-73

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 23-32-0 29-40-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 5-44 1-3

Punts 8-45.5 7-47.857

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 6-45 5-38

Time of Possession 29:38 37:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Seattle, Collins 20-101, Homer 2-27, Dallas 4-17, Smith 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 24-81, D.Johnson 1-25, Ballage 2-15, Ebron 1-1, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 3).

PASSING: Seattle, Smith 23-32-0-209. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-40-0-229.

RECEIVING: Seattle, Metcalf 6-58, Dallas 5-33, Everett 2-40, Lockett 2-35, Dissly 2-8, Swain 2-(minus 4), Homer 1-27, Hart 1-12, Dorsett 1-3, Collins 1-(minus 3). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-71, Freiermuth 7-58, Harris 6-46, McCloud 2-18, Claypool 2-17, Ebron 2-10, Washington 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

Dallas 7 3 7 12 6_ 35

New England 14 0 0 15 0_ 29

First Quarter

NE: Harris 4 run (Folk kick), 10:20.

Dal: Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:43.

NE: Henry 20 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 4:50.

Second Quarter

Dal: FG Zuerlein 30, 6:39.

Third Quarter

Dal: Lamb 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

Dal: FG Zuerlein 45, 13:13.

NE: Stevenson 1 run (Folk kick), 6:23.

Dal: Diggs 42 interception return (pass failed), 2:27.

NE: Bourne 75 pass from M.Jones (Meyers pass from M.Jones), 2:11.

Dal: FG Zuerlein 49, :20.

First Overtime

Dal: Lamb 35 pass from Prescott, 3:52.

A: 65,878.

Dal NE

First downs 32 17

Total Net Yards 567 335

Rushes-yards 31-122 27-120

Passing 445 215

Punt Returns 2--2 1-23

Kickoff Returns 3-74 2-47

Interceptions Ret. 1-42 1-29

Comp-Att-Int 36-51-1 15-21-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-14

Punts 1-51.0 5-32.2

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 12-115 5-47

Time of Possession 39:17 26:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Dallas, Elliott 17-69, Pollard 10-41, Prescott 3-10, Lamb 1-2. New England, Harris 18-101, Stevenson 5-23, Agholor 1-1, Bolden 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 2-(minus 4).

PASSING: Dallas, Prescott 36-51-1-445. New England, M.Jones 15-21-1-229.

RECEIVING: Dallas, Lamb 9-149, Elliott 7-50, Schultz 5-79, Cooper 5-55, C.Wilson 4-42, Pollard 3-22, N.Brown 2-47, Jarwin 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-44, Stevenson 3-39, Henry 2-25, Bourne 1-75, Agholor 1-27, Smith 1-9, Harris 1-7, Bolden 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Dallas, Zuerlein 51.

Las Vegas 34, Denver 24

Las Vegas 10 7 14 3 — 34

Denver 7 0 3 14 — 24

First Quarter

Las: Ruggs 48 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:54.

Den: T.Patrick 23 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 6:49.

Las: FG Carlson 50, 2:40.

Second Quarter

Las: Drake 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :30.

Third Quarter

Las: Drake 18 run (Carlson kick), 11:27.

Den: FG McManus 32, 6:38.

Las: Jacobs 3 run (Carlson kick), :07.

Fourth Quarter

Den: Sutton 12 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 11:16.

Las: FG Carlson 30, 7:57.

Den: Fant 4 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 1:12.

A: 76,854.

Las Den

First downs 16 25

Total Net Yards 426 421

Rushes-yards 23-86 23-112

Passing 340 309

Punt Returns 1-5 0-0

Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-66

Interceptions Ret. 3-41 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 18-27-0 35-49-3

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-1 5-25

Punts 4-57.0 4-41.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 6-54 6-53

Time of Possession 25:27 34:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Las Vegas, Jacobs 16-53, Drake 4-34, Richard 1-0, Carr 2-(minus 1). Denver, J.Williams 11-53, Gordon 10-50, Bridgewater 2-9.

PASSING: Las Vegas, Carr 18-27-0-341. Denver, Bridgewater 35-49-3-334.

RECEIVING: Las Vegas, Waller 5-59, Ruggs 3-97, Renfrow 3-36, Edwards 2-67, Drake 2-39, Jacobs 1-29, Moreau 1-11, Richard 1-3. Denver, Fant 9-97, Sutton 8-94, Hinton 5-37, T.Patrick 3-42, Gordon 3-23, Saubert 3-23, J.Williams 3-15, Boone 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Las Vegas, Carlson 43

Arizona 37, Cleveland 14

Arizona 7 16 7 7 — 37

Cleveland 0 14 0 0 — 14

First Quarter

Ari: Kirk 21 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 8:34.

Second Quarter

Ari: Hopkins 13 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 14:49.

Ari: FG Prater 36, 13:02.

Ari: FG Prater 51, 9:24.

Cle: Peoples-Jones 11 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 5:06.

Ari: FG Prater 33, :43.

Cle: Peoples-Jones 57 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Ari: Hopkins 9 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

Ari: Green 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 4:48.

Ari Cle

First downs 24 16

Total Net Yards 352 290

Rushes-yards 37-144 19-73

Passing 208 217

Punt Returns 2-8 2-29

Kickoff Returns 1-23 2-54

Interceptions Ret. 1-23 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 20-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 5-23

Punts 2-50.5 2-53.0

Fumbles-Lost 4-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-88

Time of Possession 34:39 25:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Arizona, Conner 16-71, Edmonds 4-46, Ward 4-14, Moore 3-10, K.Murray 7-6, McCoy 3-(minus 3). Cleveland, Hunt 14-66, Mayfield 3-8, D.Johnson 1-2, Schwartz 1-(minus 3).

PASSING: Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-0-229. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-28-1-234, Keenum 1-3-0-6.

RECEIVING: Arizona, Green 5-79, Kirk 5-75, Hopkins 3-55, Moore 3-16, Edmonds 3-4, Conner 1-0. Cleveland, Beckham 5-79, Peoples-Jones 4-101, Hunt 3-12, Felton 2-14, Schwartz 2-11, D.Johnson 1-7, Njoku 1-6, Stanton 1-6, Hooper 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None..

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

Minnesota 6 6 13 3 6_ 34

Carolina 7 3 7 11 0_ 28

First Quarter

Min: FG Joseph 25, 11:52.

Car: Hubbard 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:27.

Min: FG Joseph 25, 2:57.

Second Quarter

Min: Herndon 2 pass from Cousins (run failed), 10:59.

Car: FG Gonzalez 47, 4:20.

Third Quarter

Car: K.Robinson 4 blocked punt return (Gonzalez kick), 6:49.

Min: Cook 16 run (pass failed), 3:48.

Min: Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:24.

Fourth Quarter

Min: FG Joseph 38, 10:15.

Car: FG Gonzalez 23, 4:41.

Car: Anderson 7 pass from Darnold (Tremble pass from Darnold), :42.

First Overtime

Min: Osborn 27 pass from Cousins, 5:48.

A: 72,104.

Min Car

First downs 26 20

Total Net Yards 571 306

Rushes-yards 36-198 23-118

Passing 373 188

Punt Returns 3-7 2-5

Kickoff Returns 2-68 1-24

Interceptions Ret. 1-8 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 33-48-0 17-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-19

Punts 5-37.6 6-40.667

Fumbles-Lost 4-1 2-2

Penalties-Yards 11-98 6-28

Time of Possession 37:38 26:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Minnesota, Cook 29-140, Ham 1-30, Cousins 2-16, Mattison 3-10, Thielen 1-2. Carolina, Hubbard 16-61, Darnold 4-48, Moore 1-6, Freeman 1-3, Tremble 1-0.

PASSING: Minnesota, Cousins 33-48-0-373. Carolina, Darnold 17-41-1-207.

RECEIVING: Minnesota, Thielen 11-126, Jefferson 8-80, Osborn 6-78, Conklin 3-71, Westbrook 2-13, Cook 2-3, Herndon 1-2. Carolina, Moore 5-73, Zylstra 3-32, Anderson 3-11, Smith 2-20, Thomas 1-41, Erickson 1-17, Marshall 1-9, Hubbard 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Minnesota, Joseph 50, Joseph 47.

Kansas City 31, Washington 13

Kansas City 7 3 7 14 — 31

Washington 3 10 0 0 — 13

First Quarter

KC: Darre.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 9:09.

Was: FG Hopkins 50, 3:30.

Second Quarter

KC: FG Butker 52, 12:33.

Was: FG Hopkins 43, 8:07.

Was: Seals-Jones 39 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:18.

Third Quarter

KC: Hill 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:07.

Fourth Quarter

KC: Darre.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:02.

KC: Robinson 24 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:14.

A: 51,322.

KC Was

First downs 29 15

Total Net Yards 499 276

Rushes-yards 28-109 19-94

Passing 390 182

Punt Returns 2-56 0-0

Kickoff Returns 1-23 3-57

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-5

Comp-Att-Int 32-47-2 24-39-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-7 0-0

Punts 2-26.5 4-58.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 5-47 6-44

Time of Possession 33:53 26:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Kansas City, Darre.Williams 21-62, Mahomes 3-31, McKinnon 3-10, Hardman 1-6. Washington, McKissic 8-45, Gibson 10-44, Patterson 1-5.

PASSING: Kansas City, Mahomes 32-47-2-397. Washington, Heinicke 24-39-1-182.

RECEIVING: Kansas City, Hill 9-76, Kelce 8-99, Hardman 4-62, Pringle 3-55, Robinson 3-46, Darre.Williams 3-27, Fortson 1-27, McKinnon 1-5. Washington, McKissic 8-65, Seals-Jones 4-58, McLaurin 4-28, Brown 3-30, Gibson 2-0, Bates 1-7, Patterson 1-(minus 2), Humphries 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Washington, Hopkins 42.

L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

L.A. Rams 0 28 3 7 — 38

N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 8 — 11

First Quarter

NYG: FG Gano 27, 9:21.

Second Quarter

LAR: Woods 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:28.

LAR: Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:06.

LAR: Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 3:36.

LAR: Henderson 25 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :33.

Third Quarter

LAR: FG Gay 32, 5:45.

Fourth Quarter

LAR: Kupp 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:55.

NYG: Penny 4 run (Rudolph pass from D.Jones), 6:21.

A: 73,920.

LAR NYG

First downs 22 21

Total Net Yards 365 261

Rushes-yards 34-131 18-60

Passing 234 201

Punt Returns 3-36 0-0

Kickoff Returns 3-44 6-145

Interceptions Ret. 3-32 2-23

Comp-Att-Int 22-30-2 29-51-3

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 4-41

Punts 4-40.0 4-52.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 7-50 5-27

Time of Possession 32:22 27:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: L.A. Rams, Henderson 21-78, Michel 9-42, Stafford 2-12, Wolford 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 12-41, Penny 3-15, Jones 3-4.

PASSING: L.A. Rams, Stafford 22-28-1-251, Wolford 0-2-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Jones 29-51-3-242.

RECEIVING: L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-130, Higbee 5-36, Jefferson 3-19, Woods 2-31, Henderson 2-29, D.Jackson 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 10-76, Pettis 5-48, Booker 4-28, Toney 3-36, Engram 3-24, C.Johnson 2-21, Rudolph 1-8, Penny 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Green Bay 24, Chicago 14

Green Bay 0 10 7 7 — 24

Chicago 7 0 0 7 — 14

First Quarter

Chi: Herbert 1 run (Santos kick), 6:45.

Second Quarter

GB: Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:59.

GB: FG Crosby 39, 4:09.

Third Quarter

GB: A.Jones 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:00.

Fourth Quarter

Chi: Mooney 5 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:44.

GB: Aa.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 4:30.

A: 62,332.

GB Chi

First downs 22 21

Total Net Yards 323 277

Rushes-yards 31-154 26-140

Passing 169 137

Punt Returns 2-16 2-11

Kickoff Returns 1-23 4-110

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 17-23-0 16-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 4-37

Punts 3-56.0 4-40.25

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 3-51 7-54

Time of Possession 32:17 27:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Green Bay, Jones 13-76, Dillon 11-59, Aa.Rodgers 7-19. Chicago, Herbert 19-97, Fields 6-43, Kmet 1-0.

PASSING: Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 17-23-0-195. Chicago, Fields 16-27-1-174.

RECEIVING: Green Bay, Adams 4-89, Jones 4-34, Lazard 3-27, Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 2-10, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Deguara 1-4. Chicago, Mooney 5-45, Robinson 4-53, Kmet 4-49, Herbert 2-15, Goodwin 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6

L.A. Chargers 0 6 0 0 — 6

Baltimore 7 10 10 7 — 34

First Quarter

Bal: L.Murray 14 run (Tucker kick), 5:12.

Second Quarter

Bal: Bell 2 run (Tucker kick), 13:24.

Bal: FG Tucker 52, 7:03.

LAC: Cook 1 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 4:04.

Third Quarter

Bal: Andrews 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:39.

Bal: FG Tucker 39, 5:02.

Fourth Quarter

Bal: Freeman 9 run (Tucker kick), 14:55.

A: 70,704.

LAC Bal

First downs 14 27

Total Net Yards 208 327

Rushes-yards 12-26 38-187

Passing 182 140

Punt Returns 0-0 3-44

Kickoff Returns 5-82 2-70

Interceptions Ret. 2-22 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 22-39-1 19-27-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 3-27

Punts 5-52.4 2-43.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0

Penalties-Yards 4-35 2-15

Time of Possession 21:53 38:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: L.A. Chargers, Herbert 2-12, Kelley 4-7, Ekeler 6-7. Baltimore, Freeman 9-53, Jackson 8-51, Murray 9-44, Bell 8-18, Duvernay 1-11, Huntley 3-10.

PASSING: L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-39-1-195. Baltimore, Jackson 19-27-2-167.

RECEIVING: L.A. Chargers, Allen 5-50, Ekeler 4-48, Cook 4-25, Williams 2-27, Parham 2-10, Guyton 1-15, Palmer 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Nabers 1-6, Anderson 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Andrews 5-68, Brown 4-35, Bateman 4-29, Duvernay 2-15, Murray 2-12, Boykin 1-6, Oliver 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

Houston 0 3 0 0 — 3

Indianapolis 7 3 14 7 — 31

First Quarter

Ind: P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52.

Second Quarter

Ind: FG Badgley 41, 12:59.

Hou: FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16.

Third Quarter

Ind: Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50.

Ind: J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37.

Fourth Quarter

Ind: J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47.

A: 57,947.

Hou Ind

First downs 19 15

Total Net Yards 353 388

Rushes-yards 29-124 26-174

Passing 229 214

Punt Returns 1-3 2-8

Kickoff Returns 4-91 2-58

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-16

Comp-Att-Int 29-43-2 11-20-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-9

Punts 5-42.4 5-43.4

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-25 2-10

Time of Possession 34:33 25:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.

PASSING: Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.

RECEIVING: Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11

Cincinnati 7 3 10 14 — 34

Detroit 0 0 0 11 — 11

First Quarter

Cin: C.Evans 24 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:26.

Second Quarter

Cin: FG McPherson 38, :00.

Third Quarter

Cin: Mixon 40 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 10:40.

Cin: FG McPherson 40, 3:38.

Fourth Quarter

Cin: Uzomah 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 12:38.

Det: FG Seibert 35, 8:36.

Cin: Tate 7 pass from B.Allen (McPherson kick), 5:16.

Det: Swift 1 run (St. Brown pass from Goff), 2:15.

Cin Det

First downs 20 15

Total Net Yards 398 228

Rushes-yards 36-142 18-36

Passing 256 192

Punt Returns 3-26 3-25

Kickoff Returns 1-2 4-89

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-18

Comp-Att-Int 20-30-1 28-42-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-22 1-10

Punts 3-54.333 6-55.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-31 9-77

Time of Possession 35:52 24:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Cincinnati, Mixon 18-94, Burrow 5-20, C.Evans 4-18, T.Williams 6-13, B.Allen 3-(minus 3). Detroit, Swift 13-24, J.Williams 4-11, Goff 1-1.

PASSING: Cincinnati, Burrow 19-29-1-271, B.Allen 1-1-0-7. Detroit, Goff 28-42-1-202.

RECEIVING: Cincinnati, Mixon 5-59, Chase 4-97, C.Evans 3-49, Higgins 3-44, Uzomah 3-15, Boyd 1-7, Tate 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-74, Raymond 6-37, Swift 5-43, St. Brown 5-26, Hodge 2-9, Kennedy 1-15, J.Williams 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20

Miami 7 6 0 7 — 20

Jacksonville 3 7 7 6 — 23

First Quarter

Mia: Waddle 6 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 7:45.

Jac: FG Wright 40, 3:49.

Second Quarter

Mia: FG Sanders 33, 14:15.

Mia: FG Sanders 24, 5:38.

Jac: M.Jones 28 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), :40.

Third Quarter

Jac: J.Robinson 1 run (Wright kick), 12:29.

Fourth Quarter

Mia: Waddle 2 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 10:22.

Jac: FG Wright 54, 3:40.

Jac: FG Wright 53, :00.

Mia Jac

First downs 23 21

Total Net Yards 431 396

Rushes-yards 20-77 19-84

Passing 354 312

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 2-38 3-55

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-11

Comp-Att-Int 34-48-1 25-41-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-7

Punts 4-39.5 4-38.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-55 8-54

Time of Possession 32:40 27:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Miami, Brown 5-24, Tagovailoa 3-22, Ahmed 7-22, Gaskin 5-9. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73, Lawrence 2-11.

PASSING: Miami, Tagovailoa 33-47-1-329, Brissett 1-1-0-25. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-41-0-319.

RECEIVING: Miami, Waddle 10-70, Gesicki 8-115, Smythe 5-59, Hollins 4-61, Wilson 2-14, Gaskin 2-5, Ahmed 1-15, Carter 1-8, Brown 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-100, Shenault 6-54, Agnew 5-78, J.Robinson 3-28, Arnold 2-27, Farrell 1-21, Manhertz 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Miami, Sanders 58.

