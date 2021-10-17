STANDINGS
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131
Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111
Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144
Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110
Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109
L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK
Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6
Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11
Green Bay 24, Chicago 14
Indianapolis 31, Houston 3
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11
Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT
Arizona 37, Cleveland 14
Dallas 35, New England 29, OT
Las Vegas 34, Denver 24
Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Tennessee, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Atlanta at Miami, 10 a.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans at Seattle, 5:15 p.m.
BOX SCORES
Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT
Seattle 0 0 14 6 0_ 20
Pittsburgh 0 14 3 3 3_ 23
Second Quarter
Pit: Harris 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:01.
Pit: Ebron 1 run (Boswell kick), 1:04.
Third Quarter
Sea: Collins 2 run (Myers kick), 9:55.
Pit: FG Boswell 27, 5:46.
Sea: Dissly 1 pass from Smith (Myers kick), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter
Sea: FG Myers 40, 12:59.
Pit: FG Boswell 52, 1:30.
Sea: FG Myers 43, :00.
First Overtime
Pit: FG Boswell 37, 2:50.
Sea Pit
First downs 18 22
Total Net Yards 309 345
Rushes-yards 27-144 30-119
Passing 165 226
Punt Returns 3-20 4-29
Kickoff Returns 3-97 3-73
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-0 29-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-44 1-3
Punts 8-45.5 7-47.857
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-45 5-38
Time of Possession 29:38 37:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Seattle, Collins 20-101, Homer 2-27, Dallas 4-17, Smith 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 24-81, D.Johnson 1-25, Ballage 2-15, Ebron 1-1, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 3).
PASSING: Seattle, Smith 23-32-0-209. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-40-0-229.
RECEIVING: Seattle, Metcalf 6-58, Dallas 5-33, Everett 2-40, Lockett 2-35, Dissly 2-8, Swain 2-(minus 4), Homer 1-27, Hart 1-12, Dorsett 1-3, Collins 1-(minus 3). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-71, Freiermuth 7-58, Harris 6-46, McCloud 2-18, Claypool 2-17, Ebron 2-10, Washington 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Dallas 35, New England 29, OT
Dallas 7 3 7 12 6_ 35
New England 14 0 0 15 0_ 29
First Quarter
NE: Harris 4 run (Folk kick), 10:20.
Dal: Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:43.
NE: Henry 20 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter
Dal: FG Zuerlein 30, 6:39.
Third Quarter
Dal: Lamb 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
Dal: FG Zuerlein 45, 13:13.
NE: Stevenson 1 run (Folk kick), 6:23.
Dal: Diggs 42 interception return (pass failed), 2:27.
NE: Bourne 75 pass from M.Jones (Meyers pass from M.Jones), 2:11.
Dal: FG Zuerlein 49, :20.
First Overtime
Dal: Lamb 35 pass from Prescott, 3:52.
A: 65,878.
Dal NE
First downs 32 17
Total Net Yards 567 335
Rushes-yards 31-122 27-120
Passing 445 215
Punt Returns 2--2 1-23
Kickoff Returns 3-74 2-47
Interceptions Ret. 1-42 1-29
Comp-Att-Int 36-51-1 15-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-14
Punts 1-51.0 5-32.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-115 5-47
Time of Possession 39:17 26:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Dallas, Elliott 17-69, Pollard 10-41, Prescott 3-10, Lamb 1-2. New England, Harris 18-101, Stevenson 5-23, Agholor 1-1, Bolden 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 2-(minus 4).
PASSING: Dallas, Prescott 36-51-1-445. New England, M.Jones 15-21-1-229.
RECEIVING: Dallas, Lamb 9-149, Elliott 7-50, Schultz 5-79, Cooper 5-55, C.Wilson 4-42, Pollard 3-22, N.Brown 2-47, Jarwin 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-44, Stevenson 3-39, Henry 2-25, Bourne 1-75, Agholor 1-27, Smith 1-9, Harris 1-7, Bolden 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Dallas, Zuerlein 51.
Las Vegas 34, Denver 24
Las Vegas 10 7 14 3 — 34
Denver 7 0 3 14 — 24
First Quarter
Las: Ruggs 48 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:54.
Den: T.Patrick 23 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 6:49.
Las: FG Carlson 50, 2:40.
Second Quarter
Las: Drake 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :30.
Third Quarter
Las: Drake 18 run (Carlson kick), 11:27.
Den: FG McManus 32, 6:38.
Las: Jacobs 3 run (Carlson kick), :07.
Fourth Quarter
Den: Sutton 12 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 11:16.
Las: FG Carlson 30, 7:57.
Den: Fant 4 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 1:12.
A: 76,854.
Las Den
First downs 16 25
Total Net Yards 426 421
Rushes-yards 23-86 23-112
Passing 340 309
Punt Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-66
Interceptions Ret. 3-41 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-27-0 35-49-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-1 5-25
Punts 4-57.0 4-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-54 6-53
Time of Possession 25:27 34:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Las Vegas, Jacobs 16-53, Drake 4-34, Richard 1-0, Carr 2-(minus 1). Denver, J.Williams 11-53, Gordon 10-50, Bridgewater 2-9.
PASSING: Las Vegas, Carr 18-27-0-341. Denver, Bridgewater 35-49-3-334.
RECEIVING: Las Vegas, Waller 5-59, Ruggs 3-97, Renfrow 3-36, Edwards 2-67, Drake 2-39, Jacobs 1-29, Moreau 1-11, Richard 1-3. Denver, Fant 9-97, Sutton 8-94, Hinton 5-37, T.Patrick 3-42, Gordon 3-23, Saubert 3-23, J.Williams 3-15, Boone 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Las Vegas, Carlson 43
Arizona 37, Cleveland 14
Arizona 7 16 7 7 — 37
Cleveland 0 14 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
Ari: Kirk 21 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 8:34.
Second Quarter
Ari: Hopkins 13 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 14:49.
Ari: FG Prater 36, 13:02.
Ari: FG Prater 51, 9:24.
Cle: Peoples-Jones 11 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 5:06.
Ari: FG Prater 33, :43.
Cle: Peoples-Jones 57 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :00.
Third Quarter
Ari: Hopkins 9 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
Ari: Green 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 4:48.
Ari Cle
First downs 24 16
Total Net Yards 352 290
Rushes-yards 37-144 19-73
Passing 208 217
Punt Returns 2-8 2-29
Kickoff Returns 1-23 2-54
Interceptions Ret. 1-23 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 20-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 5-23
Punts 2-50.5 2-53.0
Fumbles-Lost 4-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-88
Time of Possession 34:39 25:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Arizona, Conner 16-71, Edmonds 4-46, Ward 4-14, Moore 3-10, K.Murray 7-6, McCoy 3-(minus 3). Cleveland, Hunt 14-66, Mayfield 3-8, D.Johnson 1-2, Schwartz 1-(minus 3).
PASSING: Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-0-229. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-28-1-234, Keenum 1-3-0-6.
RECEIVING: Arizona, Green 5-79, Kirk 5-75, Hopkins 3-55, Moore 3-16, Edmonds 3-4, Conner 1-0. Cleveland, Beckham 5-79, Peoples-Jones 4-101, Hunt 3-12, Felton 2-14, Schwartz 2-11, D.Johnson 1-7, Njoku 1-6, Stanton 1-6, Hooper 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None..
Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT
Minnesota 6 6 13 3 6_ 34
Carolina 7 3 7 11 0_ 28
First Quarter
Min: FG Joseph 25, 11:52.
Car: Hubbard 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:27.
Min: FG Joseph 25, 2:57.
Second Quarter
Min: Herndon 2 pass from Cousins (run failed), 10:59.
Car: FG Gonzalez 47, 4:20.
Third Quarter
Car: K.Robinson 4 blocked punt return (Gonzalez kick), 6:49.
Min: Cook 16 run (pass failed), 3:48.
Min: Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:24.
Fourth Quarter
Min: FG Joseph 38, 10:15.
Car: FG Gonzalez 23, 4:41.
Car: Anderson 7 pass from Darnold (Tremble pass from Darnold), :42.
First Overtime
Min: Osborn 27 pass from Cousins, 5:48.
A: 72,104.
Min Car
First downs 26 20
Total Net Yards 571 306
Rushes-yards 36-198 23-118
Passing 373 188
Punt Returns 3-7 2-5
Kickoff Returns 2-68 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 1-8 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 33-48-0 17-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-19
Punts 5-37.6 6-40.667
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 11-98 6-28
Time of Possession 37:38 26:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Minnesota, Cook 29-140, Ham 1-30, Cousins 2-16, Mattison 3-10, Thielen 1-2. Carolina, Hubbard 16-61, Darnold 4-48, Moore 1-6, Freeman 1-3, Tremble 1-0.
PASSING: Minnesota, Cousins 33-48-0-373. Carolina, Darnold 17-41-1-207.
RECEIVING: Minnesota, Thielen 11-126, Jefferson 8-80, Osborn 6-78, Conklin 3-71, Westbrook 2-13, Cook 2-3, Herndon 1-2. Carolina, Moore 5-73, Zylstra 3-32, Anderson 3-11, Smith 2-20, Thomas 1-41, Erickson 1-17, Marshall 1-9, Hubbard 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Minnesota, Joseph 50, Joseph 47.
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
Kansas City 7 3 7 14 — 31
Washington 3 10 0 0 — 13
First Quarter
KC: Darre.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 9:09.
Was: FG Hopkins 50, 3:30.
Second Quarter
KC: FG Butker 52, 12:33.
Was: FG Hopkins 43, 8:07.
Was: Seals-Jones 39 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:18.
Third Quarter
KC: Hill 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:07.
Fourth Quarter
KC: Darre.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:02.
KC: Robinson 24 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:14.
A: 51,322.
KC Was
First downs 29 15
Total Net Yards 499 276
Rushes-yards 28-109 19-94
Passing 390 182
Punt Returns 2-56 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-23 3-57
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-5
Comp-Att-Int 32-47-2 24-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-7 0-0
Punts 2-26.5 4-58.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-47 6-44
Time of Possession 33:53 26:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Kansas City, Darre.Williams 21-62, Mahomes 3-31, McKinnon 3-10, Hardman 1-6. Washington, McKissic 8-45, Gibson 10-44, Patterson 1-5.
PASSING: Kansas City, Mahomes 32-47-2-397. Washington, Heinicke 24-39-1-182.
RECEIVING: Kansas City, Hill 9-76, Kelce 8-99, Hardman 4-62, Pringle 3-55, Robinson 3-46, Darre.Williams 3-27, Fortson 1-27, McKinnon 1-5. Washington, McKissic 8-65, Seals-Jones 4-58, McLaurin 4-28, Brown 3-30, Gibson 2-0, Bates 1-7, Patterson 1-(minus 2), Humphries 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Washington, Hopkins 42.
L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11
L.A. Rams 0 28 3 7 — 38
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 8 — 11
First Quarter
NYG: FG Gano 27, 9:21.
Second Quarter
LAR: Woods 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:28.
LAR: Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:06.
LAR: Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 3:36.
LAR: Henderson 25 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :33.
Third Quarter
LAR: FG Gay 32, 5:45.
Fourth Quarter
LAR: Kupp 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:55.
NYG: Penny 4 run (Rudolph pass from D.Jones), 6:21.
A: 73,920.
LAR NYG
First downs 22 21
Total Net Yards 365 261
Rushes-yards 34-131 18-60
Passing 234 201
Punt Returns 3-36 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-44 6-145
Interceptions Ret. 3-32 2-23
Comp-Att-Int 22-30-2 29-51-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 4-41
Punts 4-40.0 4-52.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-50 5-27
Time of Possession 32:22 27:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: L.A. Rams, Henderson 21-78, Michel 9-42, Stafford 2-12, Wolford 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Booker 12-41, Penny 3-15, Jones 3-4.
PASSING: L.A. Rams, Stafford 22-28-1-251, Wolford 0-2-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Jones 29-51-3-242.
RECEIVING: L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-130, Higbee 5-36, Jefferson 3-19, Woods 2-31, Henderson 2-29, D.Jackson 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 10-76, Pettis 5-48, Booker 4-28, Toney 3-36, Engram 3-24, C.Johnson 2-21, Rudolph 1-8, Penny 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Green Bay 24, Chicago 14
Green Bay 0 10 7 7 — 24
Chicago 7 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
Chi: Herbert 1 run (Santos kick), 6:45.
Second Quarter
GB: Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:59.
GB: FG Crosby 39, 4:09.
Third Quarter
GB: A.Jones 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:00.
Fourth Quarter
Chi: Mooney 5 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:44.
GB: Aa.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 4:30.
A: 62,332.
GB Chi
First downs 22 21
Total Net Yards 323 277
Rushes-yards 31-154 26-140
Passing 169 137
Punt Returns 2-16 2-11
Kickoff Returns 1-23 4-110
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-23-0 16-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 4-37
Punts 3-56.0 4-40.25
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-51 7-54
Time of Possession 32:17 27:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Green Bay, Jones 13-76, Dillon 11-59, Aa.Rodgers 7-19. Chicago, Herbert 19-97, Fields 6-43, Kmet 1-0.
PASSING: Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 17-23-0-195. Chicago, Fields 16-27-1-174.
RECEIVING: Green Bay, Adams 4-89, Jones 4-34, Lazard 3-27, Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 2-10, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Deguara 1-4. Chicago, Mooney 5-45, Robinson 4-53, Kmet 4-49, Herbert 2-15, Goodwin 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6
L.A. Chargers 0 6 0 0 — 6
Baltimore 7 10 10 7 — 34
First Quarter
Bal: L.Murray 14 run (Tucker kick), 5:12.
Second Quarter
Bal: Bell 2 run (Tucker kick), 13:24.
Bal: FG Tucker 52, 7:03.
LAC: Cook 1 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 4:04.
Third Quarter
Bal: Andrews 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:39.
Bal: FG Tucker 39, 5:02.
Fourth Quarter
Bal: Freeman 9 run (Tucker kick), 14:55.
A: 70,704.
LAC Bal
First downs 14 27
Total Net Yards 208 327
Rushes-yards 12-26 38-187
Passing 182 140
Punt Returns 0-0 3-44
Kickoff Returns 5-82 2-70
Interceptions Ret. 2-22 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-39-1 19-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 3-27
Punts 5-52.4 2-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-35 2-15
Time of Possession 21:53 38:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: L.A. Chargers, Herbert 2-12, Kelley 4-7, Ekeler 6-7. Baltimore, Freeman 9-53, Jackson 8-51, Murray 9-44, Bell 8-18, Duvernay 1-11, Huntley 3-10.
PASSING: L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-39-1-195. Baltimore, Jackson 19-27-2-167.
RECEIVING: L.A. Chargers, Allen 5-50, Ekeler 4-48, Cook 4-25, Williams 2-27, Parham 2-10, Guyton 1-15, Palmer 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Nabers 1-6, Anderson 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Andrews 5-68, Brown 4-35, Bateman 4-29, Duvernay 2-15, Murray 2-12, Boykin 1-6, Oliver 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Indianapolis 31, Houston 3
Houston 0 3 0 0 — 3
Indianapolis 7 3 14 7 — 31
First Quarter
Ind: P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52.
Second Quarter
Ind: FG Badgley 41, 12:59.
Hou: FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16.
Third Quarter
Ind: Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50.
Ind: J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37.
Fourth Quarter
Ind: J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47.
A: 57,947.
Hou Ind
First downs 19 15
Total Net Yards 353 388
Rushes-yards 29-124 26-174
Passing 229 214
Punt Returns 1-3 2-8
Kickoff Returns 4-91 2-58
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-16
Comp-Att-Int 29-43-2 11-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-9
Punts 5-42.4 5-43.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-25 2-10
Time of Possession 34:33 25:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.
PASSING: Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.
RECEIVING: Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11
Cincinnati 7 3 10 14 — 34
Detroit 0 0 0 11 — 11
First Quarter
Cin: C.Evans 24 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:26.
Second Quarter
Cin: FG McPherson 38, :00.
Third Quarter
Cin: Mixon 40 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 10:40.
Cin: FG McPherson 40, 3:38.
Fourth Quarter
Cin: Uzomah 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 12:38.
Det: FG Seibert 35, 8:36.
Cin: Tate 7 pass from B.Allen (McPherson kick), 5:16.
Det: Swift 1 run (St. Brown pass from Goff), 2:15.
Cin Det
First downs 20 15
Total Net Yards 398 228
Rushes-yards 36-142 18-36
Passing 256 192
Punt Returns 3-26 3-25
Kickoff Returns 1-2 4-89
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-18
Comp-Att-Int 20-30-1 28-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-22 1-10
Punts 3-54.333 6-55.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-31 9-77
Time of Possession 35:52 24:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Cincinnati, Mixon 18-94, Burrow 5-20, C.Evans 4-18, T.Williams 6-13, B.Allen 3-(minus 3). Detroit, Swift 13-24, J.Williams 4-11, Goff 1-1.
PASSING: Cincinnati, Burrow 19-29-1-271, B.Allen 1-1-0-7. Detroit, Goff 28-42-1-202.
RECEIVING: Cincinnati, Mixon 5-59, Chase 4-97, C.Evans 3-49, Higgins 3-44, Uzomah 3-15, Boyd 1-7, Tate 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-74, Raymond 6-37, Swift 5-43, St. Brown 5-26, Hodge 2-9, Kennedy 1-15, J.Williams 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Jacksonville 23, Miami 20
Miami 7 6 0 7 — 20
Jacksonville 3 7 7 6 — 23
First Quarter
Mia: Waddle 6 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 7:45.
Jac: FG Wright 40, 3:49.
Second Quarter
Mia: FG Sanders 33, 14:15.
Mia: FG Sanders 24, 5:38.
Jac: M.Jones 28 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), :40.
Third Quarter
Jac: J.Robinson 1 run (Wright kick), 12:29.
Fourth Quarter
Mia: Waddle 2 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 10:22.
Jac: FG Wright 54, 3:40.
Jac: FG Wright 53, :00.
Mia Jac
First downs 23 21
Total Net Yards 431 396
Rushes-yards 20-77 19-84
Passing 354 312
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-38 3-55
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-11
Comp-Att-Int 34-48-1 25-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-7
Punts 4-39.5 4-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-55 8-54
Time of Possession 32:40 27:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Miami, Brown 5-24, Tagovailoa 3-22, Ahmed 7-22, Gaskin 5-9. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73, Lawrence 2-11.
PASSING: Miami, Tagovailoa 33-47-1-329, Brissett 1-1-0-25. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-41-0-319.
RECEIVING: Miami, Waddle 10-70, Gesicki 8-115, Smythe 5-59, Hollins 4-61, Wilson 2-14, Gaskin 2-5, Ahmed 1-15, Carter 1-8, Brown 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-100, Shenault 6-54, Agnew 5-78, J.Robinson 3-28, Arnold 2-27, Farrell 1-21, Manhertz 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Miami, Sanders 58.