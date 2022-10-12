Obinna Eze discovered football just seven years ago, not long after the goodbye to his parents in Nigeria that still is the last time he saw them in person.

His first test was a junior varsity scrimmage, an experience that went about as smoothly as could be expected for a high school exchange student from a poor country halfway around the world where this American-born-and-bred sport has long been a novelty at best.

Tags

Recommended for you