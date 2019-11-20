NEZPERCE — A strong rebounding performance helped Nezperce stave off visiting nonleague foe Clearwater Valley, 47-35, in a girls basketball season opener for both teams Tuesday.
The teams were tied at 9 through the first quarter, but the Indians claimed the upper hand in the second and never relinquished it.
Three Nezperce players reached double digits in rebounding, with KC Wahl at 12 and Hannah Duuck and Kayden Horton at 10 apiece. The Indians outrebounded the Rams 44-25.
Jillian Lux led Nezperce in scoring with 10 points, followed closely by Duuck and Horton at nine apiece. Teammate Madisyn Brower scored seven in playing her first career varsity basketball game.
Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling was the game’s high-scorer with 15 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (0-1)
Kaitlyn Mangun 2 3-4 7, Kadance Schilling 5 5-14 15, Alicia Reuben 1 0-0 3, Ashton Mangun 1 1-3 3, S. Edwards 2 2-4 7. Totals 11 11-25 35.
NEZPERCE (1-0)
Jillian Lux 5 0-0 10, Hannah Duuck 4 1-5 9, Madisyn Brower 2 2-2 7, Caitlyn Cronce 3 0-0 6, KC Wahl 3 0-3 6, Kayden Horton 2 5-8 9. Totals 19 8-18 47.
Clearwater Valley 9 9 6 11—35
Nezperce 9 13 11 14—47
3-point goals — Edwards, Rueben, Brower.
JV — CV 21, Nezperce 16
Kendrick 47, Orofino 19
KENDRICK — Punching two school-size classes above its weight, Kendrick bested visiting Orofino in a nonleague season debut for both teams.
The Tigers’ Mya Brown and Megan Brocke led all scorers at 14 points apiece, with Brocke making four of the game’s five 3-pointers. Newcomer Abi Cook added seven blocks and six points, while Lauren Morgan provided five points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Grace Beardin was Orofino’s top scorer with nine points.
“I thought we started kind of slow, just typical feeling each other out,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Once we got going in the second half, third quarter, we started getting some steals, pushing and getting things going like we wanted to.”
OROFINO (0-1)
Grace Beardin 3 3-4 9, Riley Schwartz 3 0-0 6, Shayla Shuman 0 2-4 2, Kaylynn Johnson 1 0-5 2. Totals 7 5-13 19.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 6 2-2 14, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 0-0 5, Abi Cook 2 2-4 6, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 14. Totals 19 4-6 47.
Orofino 6 2 3 8—19
Kendrick 10 5 14 18—47
3-point goals — Brocke 4, Lauren Morgan.
Grangeville 49, Genesee 35
GENESEE — Camden Barger and Colby Canaday scored nine points apiece as Grangeville, which also got eight points from Zoe Lutz, beat Genesee in a nonleague contest to improve to 2-0.
Lutz led Grangeville with 10 rebounds. Canady added five offensive rebounds.
Barger added five assists, and Bailey Vanderwall had seven steals and earned praise from her coach for running the offense with Barger in foul trouble.
“It’s really just a solid group of girls,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We share the ball really well. And they really love each other.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-0)
Camden Barger 4 0-0 9, Hayden Hill 2 0-0 4, Talia Brown 1 1-2 3, Macy Smith 2 0-0 5, Megan Bashaw 2 0-0 5, Zoe Lutz 4 0-0 8, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 6, Colby Canaday 4 1-2 9. Totals 22 2-4 49.
GENESEE (1-1)
Lucie Ranisate 2 0-1 4, Molly Hanson 2 0-0 4, Emerson Parkins 3 1-3 8, Kendra Murray 1 0-0 2, Bailey Leseman 3 3-4 9, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Claira Osborne 1 3-3 5. Totals 13 7-11 35.
Grangeville 8 16 12 13—49
Genesee 5 13 8 9—35
3-point goals — Barger, Smith, Bashaw, Monk, Parkins.
JV — Grangeville 50, Genesee 26.
Prairie 84, Kamiah 9
COTTONWOOD — Prairie’s Madison Shears hit six 3s and finished with 30 points to lead the Pirates in their season opener against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
Kristin Wemhoff (16 points), Ciara Chaffee (12) and India Peery (10) rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Pirates, who got seven assists from Delanie Lockett and seven steals from Shears.
“The girls moved the ball well and played well as a team,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Our defense was our best offense and they just played aggressive.”
KAMIAH (1-0)
Marlee Engledow 1 0-4 2, Zayda Loewen 0 0-2 0, Jazzy Oatman 0 2-2 2, Destiny Knight 0 2-4 2, Irene Popp 1 1-8 3. Totals 2 5-20 9.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (0-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-0 7, Kristin Wemhoff 8 0-0 16, Madison Shears 11 2-2 30, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 0-2 3, Josie Remacle 2 0-0 4, Tara Schlader 1 0-1 2, India Peery 4 1-2 10, Ciara Chaffee 5 2-4 12. Totals 35 5-11 84.
Kamiah 2 5 0 2—9
Prairie 31 26 18 9—84
3-point goals — Lockett, Shears 6, Uhlenkott, Peery.
JV — Prairie 23, Kamiah 11.
Potlatch 51, Deary 33
POTLATCH — In a nonleague season opener for both teams, Potlatch rallied from an early deficit and pulled away late to defeat visiting Deary.
The game was tied at 17 at halftime, but the Loggers edged ahead in the third quarter before putting the game away in the fourth.
Potlatch’s Danaira Carpenter led all scorers with 16 points — 13 of which came in the second half — also grabbing six rebounds and three steals. Emma Chambers racked up five points, four assists and five steals in her first start for the Loggers, Kyndal Cessnun hit two 3s, and Kennedy Thompson provided a team-high 12 rebounds.
For Deary, Tona Anderson led the way with 12 points. The Mustangs were missing standout starter Emily Proctor, who attended the game in street clothes.
DEARY (0-1)
Graci Heath 1 0-0 2, Makala Beyer 0 2-3 2, Tona Anderson 4 4-8 12, Matteya Proctor 3 0-2 6, Taylor Gregg 4 0-0 9, Dantae Workman 0 1-2 1, Triniti Wood 0 2-3 2. Totals 12 9-18 33.
POTLATCH (1-0)
Danaira Carpenter 7 1-2 16, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-4 2, Kyndal Cessnun 3 0-0 8, Emma Chambers 2 1-2 5, Alyssa Hamburg 3 0-0 7, Kennedy Thompson 2 2-2 6, Charlee Beckner 1 1-2 3, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Anna Atkinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-12 51.
Deary 6 11 11 5—33
Potlatch 3 14 15 18—51
3-point goals — Gregg, Cessnun 2, Hamburg, D. Carpenter.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary
FOOTBALLNortheast 2B all-league selections released
Several Asotin and Colfax football players earned first-team honors when the Northeast 2B south division recently announced its all-league selections.
Jacob Brown, Matt Hockett and Caden Brown of the Bulldogs were picked to the offense and defense, while the Panthers’ Aaron Boyea also was selected to both sides of the ball.
Colfax’s Layne Gingerich and Nick Klaveano earned first-team selections on the offensive side, while Asotin’s Dylan Landrus was a pick on defense and Brayden Barnea was a special-teams selection.
First-team offense
Quarterback — Layne Gingerich, Colfax.
Running back — Jacob Brown, Colfax; Tyler Sprecher, Reardan.
Receivers — Nick Klaveano, Colfax; Matt Hockett, Colfax.
Flex — Kellan Watson, Liberty.
Line — Aaron Boyea, Asotin; Josh Kieffer, Reardan; Charlie Harrington, Liberty; Josiah Cwik, Liberty; Caden Brown, Colfax.
First-team defense
Line — Boyea; Harrington; Rylan Anderson, Reardan; Cwik; Caden Brown.
Linebackers — Dylan Landrus, Asotin; Sprecher; Jacob Brown.
Backs — Hayden Hardt, Liberty; Hockett; Zane Perleberg, Reardan.
First-team special teams
Punter — Grant Beam, Liberty.
Kicker — Brayden Barnea, Asotin.
Returner — Noah Landt, Reardan.