(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series on high school girls’ basketball players who have signed to play at Community Colleges of Spokane.)
Community Colleges of Spokane added local appeal by hiring Jessica Kramer.
Now, the Lewiston native is stocking her team with area talent.
Four regional athletes recently signed to play for Kramer, the former Lewiston High School standout and first-year Sasquatch women’s basketball coach, at Spokane Falls. Clarkston’s AJ Sobotta, Lapwai’s Glory Sobotta and Genesee’s Claira Osborne signed last week, and Pomeroy’s Emma Severs signed Wednesday.
The quartet brings familiarity to Kramer’s first recruiting class and gives credence to her hope of making Spokane Falls a pipeline for area talent to reach the next level.
“I would love for those high schools to filter kids to myself, and then from The Falls, I want to be able to help those kids be able to go on to other schools,” Kramer said. “We want kids from the surrounding areas to want to come to The Falls, to have a good experience and be able to move on.”
AJ Sobotta back to basketball after year off
AJ Sobotta thought she’d missed her chance.
After turning down college basketball opportunities after her senior season at Clarkston, she was sure she’d fallen off coaches’ ever-shifting radars.
But when Kramer was alerted to Sobotta’s renewed interest, Sobotta’s second chance began to take shape.
Now Sobotta, who graduated from Clarkston in 2020, heads to Spokane with a reinvigorated basketball passion.
“AJ has a love for the game and she missed having it in her life,” Kramer said. “I’m hoping that (with the) year off and realizing how much she loved the game, that she won’t take the opportunity for granted.”
Sobotta was a four-year varsity player at Clarkston, helping the Bantams claim third place at the 2019 Class 2A state tournament. She did a little bit of everything as a senior, averaging around six points, four rebounds and three assists on a team that also featured University of Idaho signee Ashlyn Wallace, Bellevue College signee Jalena Henry and North Idaho College soccer signee Lauren Johnson. Sobotta is Clarkston’s career assists leader with 264.
She was being recruited during her senior season, but chose to stay home. She took a semester of online classes at Walla Walla Community College, worked at the Boys & Girls Club and spent her free time “getting a lot of shots up, lifting as much as I can, trying to stay in shape and get in better shape,” she said.
Sobotta cited the pandemic and general unreadiness as motivating factors to not leave home. Her mother, Debbie, who also is Clarkston’s girls’ basketball coach, said her daughter, who’s been playing basketball since second grade, was getting burned out.
In addition to being coached by her mother, AJ played for her father, Pat, in AAU ball.
“She needed that break,” Debbie said.
This spring, while the Sobottas were attending a family funeral in Oregon, they joked that AJ should join her cousin, Glory, and sign with Spokane Falls. On the drive home, AJ gave it some thought.
“She just said, ‘You know, that kind of sounds good,’” Debbie said. “’I think I might want to go back to playing.’”
Debbie contacted Kramer, who previously had recruited AJ, and asked if an opportunity still was on the table. Kramer confirmed it was.
“And it all fell into place from there,” Debbie said.
Debbie, as well as AJ’s brother, Kage, also played basketball at the Community Colleges of Spokane.
Kramer praised AJ’s athleticism, basketball IQ, ballhandling and scoring ability. A 5-foot-9 guard, AJ is taller than most of the players currently on Spokane’s roster.
And coming off a yearlong reset, she’ll start her Spokane Falls career with new energy.
“I just think I’m a little more mature now,” AJ said. “I’m ready to take on a new opportunity, new adventure.”
Glory Sobotta takes individual honors, team success
It can be hard to stand out above the rest playing for Lapwai. Well-rounded teams have led the Wildcats to 10 state championships.
Yet Glory Sobotta has been among the program’s best players each of her four years at the school. That consistency isn’t lost on Kramer.
“Her name has been in the paper for a couple of years,” Kramer said. “Obviously, she’s a competitor. She takes the game seriously.”
Glory compiled a long list of team and individual accomplishments at Lapwai. She was part of four district championships, three third-place state tournament finishes and the 2020 state title. Glory scored a team-high 17 points in that title game and was a second-team all-state honoree as a sophomore, junior and senior.
She did it all without piling up gaudy point totals too. Among her all-state seasons, Glory’s highest scoring average was 11.7.
“She’s not a selfish player,” Kramer said. “She makes the extra pass.”
Glory’s untapped scoring potential, defensive abilities and knack for pushing the ball up the court made her a perfect fit for Kramer at Spokane Falls. The 5-foot-6 guard said the fit was mutual, noting Spokane’s proximity to Lapwai, Kramer’s Lewiston ties, and the Spokane Falls campus and facilities.
She’ll also be playing with her cousin, AJ.
“It just felt right,” Glory said.
Glory and the Wildcats battled strong competition in the Whitepine League, and that will continue in the Northwest Athletic Conference, Kramer said. Spokane Falls plays in the league’s East division, which has claimed the past three NWAC championships.
Similarly, at least one Whitepine League team has appeared in each of the past 10 Class 1A Division I state championships. Six consecutive years, from 2012-17, featured all-Whitepine League finals.
“The Valley and surrounding areas love the game of basketball,” Kramer said. “There’s a lot of talent.”
But if there’s any player who seizes the chance to play meaningful games, it’s Glory.
