Competing in his first basketball game of the season, sophomore Jaedyn Brown was summoned off the bench and provided Pullman with the shot in the arm the Greyhounds needed to sew up a 70-65 road victory against Clarkston in the second game of a Greater Spokane League doubleheader Friday at Clarkston that served as both schools’ regular-season finale.
With the win, Pullman (8-2) claimed the league’s regular-season title along with home-court advantage in next week’s district “culminating event,” where the top four schools in the GSL will vie for the tournament crown beginning Tuesday.
In the girls’ game, Clarkston exploded as sisters Kendall and Ashlyn Wallace combined for eight 3-pointers in the opening quarter, totaling 44 points and 11 3s overall in a 91-25 thrashing of the Greyhounds (4-6) as the Bantams completed a perfect regular season with a 12-0 mark.
Brown lifted the Greyhounds in the boys’ game after Tanner Barbour went down in the second quarter with an injury and would not return, as Brown reeled off 13 of his 23 points in the fourth period as Pullman held off multiple runs by Clarkston (9-2).
“We just got him eligible with enough practices last Monday,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “He just moved to Pullman and we didn’t want to throw him out there too early, but it was nice to have him out there tonight. ... He can shoot the basketball a little bit.”
Starter Ayden Barbour supplied 16 points and handed out nine assists, and 6-foot-7 post Grayson Hunt added 13 points and eight boards.
Brown sank five 3s and was the X factor the Greyhounds needed to combat a motivated Clarkston team, which had taken the previous contest in overtime and was without the services of senior post Wyat Chatfield, who recently was ruled out for the season with an arm injury.
“I thought we were a lot better defensively than last time,” Brantner said. “We got better stops and we stayed out on their shooters a bit more. ... Those (Clarkston) guys are so tough. When it gets into crunch time they seem to always be able to set something up.”
The Hounds led 33-23 at the midway point, but as they did in the matchup before, the Bantams rallied — this time behind Mason VanTine, who came alive in the third and dropped 11 of his 21 points in the period to help cut the lead down to 45-43 heading into the fourth.
However, Clarkston couldn’t get over the hump despite forcing the issue and staying toe-to-toe with its opposition.
“You have to tip your hat to Pullman,” Bantams coach Justin Jones said. “We had a difficult time scoring against them. They punched us and we punched back, and they punched us again. A Pullman-Clarkston game is always gonna come down to who can make shots. I thought (Brown) had a heckuva game. He wasn’t on our radar at all.”
In the girls’ game, the Bantams rode the momentum Kendall Wallace gave them in the opening half. She splashed in seven 3s en route to 26 points (23 in the first half), adding five assists.
“That was huge for her,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “She just wants to do whatever she can to help this team. If I put her into the starting rotation, she comes out with all that energy and whatever I ask her to do. I call her an impact player. She’s taken that to heart.”
Ashlyn Wallace stepped up on the defensive end, taking the assignment of containing Pullman go-to scorer Meghan McSweeney, who had given Clarkston a 25-piece in their previous outing.
Wallace tallied 18 points and five steals, hitting four from long range. Alyssa Whittle added 13 points.
“We learned the hard way what Meghan can do on the floor,” Sobotta said. “But fortunately we have someone like Ashlyn, who is a defensive specialist along with being so productive on offense. She learns quickly what her opponents’ strengths are and she tries to take those away from them.”
McSweeney was held to seven points, and teammate Sarah Singh also recorded seven.
Clarkston’s pressure defense caused an abundance of turnovers for the Greyhound girls, who fell behind 29-8 after one, and trailed 53-15 at halftime.
“I think our intensity level was way higher today than it’s been in recent games,” Sobotta said. “That was kinda our focus tonight, to get our energy level up and maintain it for the full game.”
BOYS
PULLMAN (8-2)
Grayson Hunt 6 1-2 13, Ayden Barbour 4 6-8 16, Tanner Barbour 1 0-0 3, Riley Pettit 0 5-9 5, Brady Wells 2 1-2 6, Jaedyn Brown 7 4-4 23, Champ Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Steven Burkett 1 0-0 2, Ryker Tippett 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 17-25 70.
CLARKSTON (9-2)
Trevor Ray 1 0-0 3, Misael Perez 4 4-4 14, Kasch Auer 2 0-0 6, Xavier Santana 1 0-1 3, Mason VanTine 8 3-4 21, Robby Regan 0 0-0 0, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 1 2-3 5, Austin Steinwand 3 1-2 8, Dawson Packwood 0 0-1 0, Conrad Dudley 1 3-3 5. Totals 21 13-18 65.
Pullman 15 18 12 25—70
Clarkston 10 13 20 22—65
3-point goals — Brown 5, A. Barbour 2, VanTine 2, Auer 2, Perez 2, T. Barbour, Wells, Ray, Santana, Steinwand, Blunt.
———
GIRLS
PULLMAN (4-6)
Megan Limburg 0 0-0 0, Audrey Pitzer 2 0-0 4, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hailey Talbot 2 1-1 5, Meghan McSweeney 3 1-2 7, Addison Hawes 1 0-0 2, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 7. Totals 11 2-3 25.
CLARKSTON (12-0)
Kendall Wallace 9 1-2 26, Ashlyn Wallace 7 0-0 18, Jacey Hernandez 0 1-2 1, Maggie Ogden 2 0-0 4, Alahondra Perez 3 0-0 6, Erika Pickett 2 3-4 7, Alyssa Whittle 6 0-0 13, Samantha Chatfield 4 0-0 9, Avah Griner 1 0-0 2, Eloise Teasley 2 0-0 4. Totals 36 6-9 91.
Pullman 8 7 2 8—25
Clarkston 29 24 19 19—91
3-point goals — Singh, K. Wallace 7, A. Wallace 4, Whittle, Chatfield.
