Newbie from New Zealand guides Cougs past Vandals

PULLMAN — Charlisse Leger-Walker is new to the area, and she hails from across the globe. But no one had a bigger impact on this rekindled local rivalry than the New Zealand native.
The Washington State women’s basketball team’s star true freshman guard lit up Battle of the Palouse foe Idaho for 29 points, 18 coming during a decisive third quarter that lifted the Cougars to a 74-55 rout of the Vandals on Sunday in Beasley Coliseum.
Wazzu erupted for 32 points in the period, bouncing back from a four-point halftime deficit to claim the 40th installment of the series — and first since 2008.
“She’s just a complete-package player and can really affect the game in a lot of ways,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said of Leger-Walker. “I’ve not been in a gym with someone who has an IQ and a feel for the game like she does.
“Pretty happy she’s a Coug, and I love the fact we have her for four years.”
Leger-Walker put in 11 straight points to spark the Cougars (2-0) in the third, torching a depleted Vandals squad with crafty finishes on tough drives.
In three minutes late in the quarter, WSU widened its lead from five to 14 points.
“It was really good to just get into halftime and adjust, and simplify what we wanted to do,” Ethridge said. “And obviously, we put Charlisse in some great spots.”
In all, Leger-Walker shot 12-for-25, adding eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. The Team New Zealand player scored 20 in a win against Washington on Friday.
“It feels great knowing that coach E and the girls have my back, and they’re allowing me to just go out and play and do what I do,” she said.
UI (2-2), the favorite to win the Big Sky Conference, was outscored by 23 points after intermission as it struggled to find a groove without standouts Gabi Harrington and Natalie Klinker, the latter of whom entered the game ranked No. 2 in the country in rebounds per game (14.3).
Klinker fell awkwardly in the second quarter, sustaining an unspecified injury that kept her out for the remainder of the night. Harrington spectated from the sideline for unknown reasons.
“They just manhandled us (after the half),” said UI coach Jon Newlee. “Their physicality really took us out. And of course, with Natalie not in, teams are gonna do that.”
Wazzu outrebounded the Vandals 51-38. Idaho came into the game as the No. 1 team nationally in rebounds per game at 56. Coug post Bella Murekatete took advantage, tallying 15 points to go with her eight boards.
WSU shot 43.1 percent from the field — 53.6 percent in the second half — to UI’s 32.8 percent. The Vandals were paced by double-digit scorers Sydney Gandy (16), Beyonce Bea (15), Paris Atchley (11) and Gina Marxen (11), but didn’t have much help otherwise. UI, typically a sharpshooting team from distance, went 7-for-28 in that respect — 2-for-16 in the second half.
“I liked how we approached the defensive end, and I think our rebounding turned around in the second half. We got a little more serious about that,” Ethridge said.
Newcomer Johanna Teder added nine points for the Cougs and senior Krystal Leger-Walker kicked in six points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Ethridge called her team’s first half “flat” offensively. The Vandals didn’t fare much better in a competitive 20 minutes that saw both teams play lock-down defense, and shoot about 30 percent.
“I thought we really came out and competed great (in the first half), and took them out of some things they really wanted to do,” Newlee said. “... But certainly the size and bulk hurt us tonight in the second half. They did a great job exploiting us on that. Credit to them. They played a really good second half and we weren’t able to respond.”
RENEWED RIVALRY — Ethridge said the Palouse foes will meet again next year in Moscow as part of a home-and-home series. The former four-year coach at Big Sky program Northern Colorado commended Newlee’s Vandals, and said she has “every intention to keep (the rivalry) going.”
IDAHO (2-2)
Bea 6-17 3-3 15, Klinker 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Gandy 5-14 3-7 16, Marxen 4-14 0-0 11, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 0-1 2-2 2, Milne 0-1 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Atchley 5-12 0-3 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 8-15 55
WASHINGTON ST. (2-0)
Cherilyn Molina 3-6 0-0 6, Motuga 3-5 0-2 6, Murekatete 6-13 3-4 15, Charlisse Leger-Walker 12-25 3-4 29, Krystal Leger-Walker 3-6 0-0 6, Teder 3-7 1-2 9, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-5 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-72 8-13 74
3-Point Goals_Idaho 7-28 (Bea 0-2, Christopher 0-1, Gandy 3-9, Marxen 3-10, Kirby 0-1, Milne 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, Atchley 1-3), Washington St. 4-17 (Molina 0-1, Motuga 0-2, Leger-Walker 2-5, Teder 2-6, Jones 0-2, Sarver 0-1). Assists_Idaho 9 (Marxen 3), Washington St. 16 (Leger-Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Idaho 38 (Team 3-9), Washington St. 51 (Murekatete 5-8). Total Fouls_Idaho 11, Washington St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.