PULLMAN — In the prototypical Air Raid offense, under Mike Leach, two players rotate at each of four receiver spots. With few exceptions.
But Joel Filani wants to stay flexible as he enters his first season as Washington State receivers coach in Eric Morris’ version of the Air Raid.
“We’re going to rotate a lot of guys,” Filani said Thursday after the Cougars’ 11th spring football practice. “Obviously, you need your horses to win when it’s time to go. But we’re going to try to play a lot of guys.”
He’s also cross-training players, using outside receivers at slotback and vice-versa, “so we get the best four guys out there.”
That’s partly a reflection of the Cougars’ youth at the position. They lose slotbacks Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr., their top two pass-catchers in 2021, and want to see increased production from their No. 1 outside receivers, second-year sophomore De’Zhaun Stribling and third-year sophomore Donovon Ollie.
Asked about his up-and-comers, Filani first mentioned third-year sophomore Grover Anderson, an outside receiver making a recent push.
“Anderson has done some good things, Orion (Peters) has come along in a good way,” he said. “Obviously, we like Donovan when he’s done some good things. Strib’s done well. Lincoln (Victor).”
Then there’s super senior Renard Bell, who has joined 7-on-7 drills in continuing to rehab from ACL surgery in summer 2021. He’s still avoiding contact work.
“I always joke with ’Nard, he’s on a year’s hiatus,” Filani said, referring to 2021-22. “He took a sabbatical. The first day, a little rusty. Second day, a little better. Now, he’s getting back in his rhythm. He’s an explosive kid. He can bring a lot to the table. We’re going to get back to his old form and even better. That will be good to see on Saturdays.”
As a group, receivers theoretically are a team strength, but they need to keep absorbing Air Raid principles from Filani and Morris, the first-year offensive coordinator. The only one with experience in the offense is Bell, who played for Leach at Wazzu from 2016-19.
“We’ve got to keep working,” Filani said. “We’ve got to get tougher. As a group, we’ve got a lot of young guys who don’t have much experience, and that can’t be an excuse. We’ve got to show up and be able to play at a high level.
“I think too often receivers try to play too soft. That’s not the mindset we have when we play Air Raid.”
The Cougars plan to run the ball more frequently than they did under Leach. Still, they see an urgent need to feed loads of reps to their receivers, especially given their lack of experience.
“A lot of guys get reps., and I think that’s how guys develop,” Filani said. “They get opportunities to show what they can do — good, bad and indifferent. So they learn from experience. The room is super-young, and guys have got to keep going, keep building each other up, and kind of lean on each other.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
