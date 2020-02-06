New WSU coach picks up 4 defenders, including in-state CB

He’s been on the job for less than a month, so a glance at Washington State latest football signing class gives little indication of new coach Nick Rolovich’s goal of boosting in-state recruiting.
The 23-man crop, including six Rolovich signees announced Wednesday with the start of the traditional signing period, draws from 11 states and has the same meager number of Washingtonians — two — as Mike Leach’s 2018 and 2019 classes.
But one of them is a Rolovich guy who apparently takes pride in being the coach’s first acquisition from Washington.
Alphonse Oywak, a 6-foot-3 cornerback from Kent, Wash., who is deemed a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, reneged on an oral commitment to Arizona to hook up with Rolovich and the Cougars.
“I think he saw an opportunity to make an even bigger impact, not necessarily on the football field but as being almost a pioneer with the new staff,” Rolovich said. “I think that intrigued him.”
Rolovich’s six signees, joining a group that had pledged with Leach during the early signing period in December, includes four defensive players who’ll try to bolster a team that ranked 111th nationally in total defense last year.
Two of them are defensive ends from American Samoa, confirming the notion Rolovich’s longtime ties to Polynesia, where he spent the past four years as head coach at Hawaii, will strengthen the Cougs’ off-and-on Samoan connection.
Especially intriguing is Fa’alili Fa’amoe, a raw and mostly ignored 6-foot-5 Samoan whom Rolovich had been quietly recruiting to Hawaii in hoping nobody else clued into him.
“I would say 90 percent of all the kids that I’ve been able to coach straight from Samoa,” Rolovich said, “have had contributions that helped the team win, in their effort, in their passion and their drive, their physicality. They like football. And I tend to look for the longest, most athletic kids, because they do fill out and they become something.”
With the few scholarships at his disposal after being hired Jan. 14 to replace Leach, Rolovich had intended to roll out an almost all-defensive crop. But the the run-and-shoot proponent couldn’t resist nabbing a couple of receivers, including one who’d committed to Rolovich at Hawaii before deciding to follow him to Pullman. That’s Jay Wilkerson, a Texan who waited until Wednesday to announce his decision. The other receiver is Mike Pettway of Alabama.
Rolovich said his whirlwind recruiting task was eased by Leach’s substantial early haul two months ago. Still, he needed some time to assemble an all-new WSU coaching staff because most of Leach’s assistants left with him to go to Mississippi State. As it turned out, Rolovich’s entire primary offensive staff came with him from Hawaii, while three of his defensive coaches were gleaned from the Wyoming Cowboys.
“It was a very late coaching change as far as the cycle goes,” Rolovich said. “I probably could have made a couple of hires a few days sooner, but one thing I didn’t want to do was rush into it — (I wanted to) explore all the options, even with the guys I’d coached with. I wanted to make sure everyone was the best fit for Washington State.”
WSU class of 2020 recruits
HIGH-SCHOOL SIGNEES
FA’ALILI FA’AMOE, defensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Leone High, Pago Pago, American Samoa ... one of two players from American Samoa to play in 2020 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu.
ALPHONSE OYWAK, cornerback, 6-3, 180, Kentwood High, Kent, Wash. ... four stars by 247Sports.com, three stars by ESPN and Rivals.
MIKE PETTWAY, receiver, 5-10, 170, Thompson High, Alabaster, Ala. ... caught 63 passes for 1,164 yards and 16 touchdowns as senior … three stars by Rivals and 247Sports.
CHAU SMITH, cornerback, 6-0, 180, Simeon Career, Chicago ... three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports ... first name pronounced “Shaw.”
JAY WILKERSON, receiver, 6-1, 165, Heritage High, Midlothian, Texas ... caught 66 passes for 1,226 yards and 15 touchdowns as senior ... three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.
JUNIOR-COLLEGE TRANSFERS
ANTONIO PULE, defensive lineman, 6-4, 260, Samaona High, Pago Pago, American Samoa, Modesto (Calif.) Junior College ... made 33 tackles as sophomore.
NOTE: WSU had 17 commits during the early signing period in December.